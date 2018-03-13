LUXURY MAGAZINE Unveils Its Spring 2018 Issue: Spa, Wellness and Culture

This issue covers innovations and destinations in health and wellness—the people, technology, designs and getaways to help you live an optimal life.

LUXURY MAGAZINE, the quarterly publication available exclusively to Luxury Card ™ members, unveiled its Spring 2018 issue today, themed Spa, Wellness and Culture. The premium publication offers trends and features across all categories of luxury lifestyle, from travel and fashion to home design, real estate and technology.

David Hockney, The Garden, 2015. (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights from the Spring issue include “Spa Days,” which reviews premier properties that immerse you in relaxation. If stimulating tonics are more your speed, “Healing Properties” explores Europe’s foremost medical spas. Those looking for an active getaway will appreciate “Sea Worlds,” spotlighting exotic diving destinations along with the latest gear you’ll need when you book your trip. Taking the plunge might just be the best passport to the greatest shows on Earth. Our architectural focus showcases saunas in Sweden, a meditation pavilion in Geneva and many inspired spaces in between. “California Dreaming” looks to West Coast designers for chic yet individual fashion cues for the season. Take notes on California casual and step into spring with your best foot forward.

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. A collaborative initiative among the Luxury Card executives, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus.

“This issue taps into the ethos of spring, conveying a sense of renewal, optimism and lightness,” said Marina Kissam, Vice President, Customer Experience. “With winter in the rearview, we wanted to create fresh content that inspires our readers’ optimal health and well-being, whether that means embarking on a diving trip of a lifetime or slowing down with restorative therapies.”

Additional features from the Spring 2018 Spa, Wellness and Culture issue:

Pioneering artist: David Hockney

Each issue of LUXURY MAGAZINE highlights an artist's work and presents an exclusive background profile. English painter, printmaker, stage designer and photographer David Hockney is considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, and a forerunner of the pop art movement in the 1960s. A distinguishing feature from other pop artists, Hockney insists on personal subject matter. The cover art, The Garden (2015), for example, is instantly recognizable as his very own Hollywood garden with its distinctive blue terrace. The pioneering artist has made his home between London and Los Angeles.

Pill Stoppers

Those wrinkles, that bloat, the anxiety—it’s your body trying to tell you something’s wrong. Functional medicine practitioners are listening.

Bathing Beauties

From chromatherapy to aromatherapy, new products that will turn your at-home spa into a tension-shedding, calm-inducing chamber of relaxation.

