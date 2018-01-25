LVMH 2017 Record Results

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury products
group, recorded revenue of €42.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 13%
over the previous year. Organic revenue growth was 12%. All business
groups recorded double-digit organic growth with the exception of Wines
and Spirits, whose growth in the second half was limited by supply
constraints.
With organic revenue growth of 11%, the trend seen since the beginning
of the year continued into the fourth quarter.
Profit from recurring operations reached €8 293 million in 2017, an
increase of 18%. Operating margin reached 19.5%. Group share of net
profit was €5 129 million, representing growth of 29%.
Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said: “LVMH achieved another
record year. The excellent performance, to which all our businesses
contributed, is due in part to the buoyant environment but above all to
the remarkable creative strength of our brands and their ability to
constantly reinvent themselves. Continued innovation, entrepreneurial
spirit and the quest for excellence: all Maisons continue to assert
these core values while maintaining rigorous execution of their
strategies on the ground. In an environment that remains uncertain, we
can count on the appeal of our brands and the agility of our teams to
strengthen, once again in 2018, our leadership in the universe of high
quality products.”
Key highlights from 2017 include:
-
Record revenue and profit from recurring operations,
-
Growth in Europe, the United States and Asia,
-
Good performance for Wines and Spirits in all regions,
-
The success of both iconic and new products at Louis Vuitton, whose
profitability remains at an exceptional level,
-
The acquisition of Christian Dior Couture, which is showing excellent
performance,
-
Growth at Fendi and Loro Piana,
-
The first year of integration of Rimowa, leader in luggage excellence,
-
Strong momentum at Parfums Christian Dior, driven by successful
product innovations,
-
Excellent year for Bvlgari and good progress at Hublot and TAG Heuer,
-
Growth at Sephora, which strengthened its positions in all its markets
and in digital,
-
Free cash flow of 4 754 million euros, up 20%,
-
Gearing of 24% at the end of December 2017.
|
Key figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro millions
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
37 600
|
|
|
42 636
|
|
|
+ 13 %
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
|
7 026
|
|
|
8 293
|
|
|
+ 18 %
|
Group share of net profit
|
|
|
3 981
|
|
|
5 129
|
|
|
+ 29 %
|
Free cash flow*
|
|
|
3 974
|
|
|
4 754
|
|
|
+ 20 %
|
Net financial debt
|
|
|
3 265
|
|
|
7 178
|
|
|
+ 120 %
|
Total equity
|
|
|
27 903
|
|
|
30 260
|
|
|
+ 8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Before available for sale financial assets and investments,
transactions relating to equity and financing activities
|
Revenue by business group:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro millions
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% variation
2017/2016
Reported
Organic*
|
Wines & Spirits
|
|
|
4 835
|
|
|
5 084
|
|
|
+ 5 %
|
|
|
+ 7 %
|
Fashion & Leather Goods
|
|
|
12 775
|
|
|
15 472
|
|
|
+ 21 %
|
|
|
+ 13 %
|
Perfumes & Cosmetics
|
|
|
4 953
|
|
|
5 560
|
|
|
+ 12 %
|
|
|
+ 14 %
|
Watches & Jewelry
|
|
|
3 468
|
|
|
3 805
|
|
|
+ 10 %
|
|
|
+ 12 %
|
Selective Retailing
|
|
|
11 973
|
|
|
13 311
|
|
|
+ 11 %
|
|
|
+ 13 %
|
Other activities and eliminations
|
|
|
(404)
|
|
|
(596)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total LVMH
|
|
|
37 600
|
|
|
42 636
|
|
|
+ 13 %
|
|
|
+ 12 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* With comparable structure and exchange rates. The currency
effect was -3% and the structural impact was + 4%.
|
Profit from recurring operations by business group:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro millions
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% variation
|
Wines & Spirits
|
|
|
1 504
|
|
|
1 558
|
|
|
+ 4 %
|
Fashion & Leather Goods
|
|
|
3 873
|
|
|
4 905
|
|
|
+ 27 %
|
Perfumes & Cosmetics
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
+ 9 %
|
Watches & Jewelry
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
+ 12 %
|
Selective Retailing
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
1 075
|
|
|
+ 17 %
|
Other activities and eliminations
|
|
|
(279)
|
|
|
(357)
|
|
|
-
|
Total LVMH
|
|
|
7 026
|
|
|
8 293
|
|
|
+ 18 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wines and Spirits: strong momentum in the United States and confirmed
recovery in China
The Wines and Spirits business group recorded an increase in
organic revenue of 7%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 5% and
profit from recurring operations increased by 4%. Champagnes grew
steadily, with volumes up 4%. With 7.5 million cases of cognac shipped
in 2017, Hennessy's volumes increased by 8%, with significant growth in
China and the United States despite supply constraints in the second
half. All qualities contributed to this performance. The inauguration of
the new Pont Neuf bottling site, designed to strengthen the production
capacity of the Maison, was a highlight of the last quarter. Colgin
Cellars, a Californian estate producing exceptional wines, and
Woodinville whiskey were added to the business group.
Fashion and Leather Goods: excellent growth across all Louis
Vuitton’s businesses, other brands strengthened their performance
The Fashion and Leather Goods business group achieved organic
revenue growth of 13% in 2017. On a reported basis, revenue growth was
up 21% and profit from recurring operations increased by 27%. Louis
Vuitton continued to demonstrate outstanding creativity across all of
its businesses, maintaining a good balance between innovations and the
strengthening of its iconic product lines. New products arising from the
collaborations with the artist Jeff Koons as well as the Supreme brand,
the launch of the brand’s first smart watch and the inauguration of the
Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme in Paris were among the key events of the
year. Christian Dior Couture, whose business became fully consolidated
within the Group in the second half, achieved an excellent performance.
The exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, celebrating
the 70th anniversary of the Maison, was a huge success. Fendi continued
to grow strongly. Loro Piana, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo and Berluti made good
progress. Marc Jacobs strengthened its product offering and continued
its restructuring. Rimowa completed its first year within the LVMH Group.
Perfumes and Cosmetics: successful innovations and rapid growth in
Asia
The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic
revenue growth of 14%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 12% and
profit from recurring operations increased by 9%. Parfums Christian Dior
grew market share in all regions, driven by the worldwide success of its
fragrance Sauvage and the vitality of its iconic perfumes J'adore
and Miss Dior. The makeup segment grew strongly, driven by
the Rouge Dior and Dior Addict lines. Guerlain benefited
from the successful launch of Mon Guerlain and the international
roll-out of Guerlain Parfumeur boutiques. Parfums Givenchy had a very
good year, thanks in particular to its makeup, just as Benefit which
reinforced its Brow Collection. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, launched
worldwide exclusively at Sephora, is enjoying exceptional success.
Watches and Jewelery: excellent year at Bvlgari and further progress
at TAG Heuer
The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue
growth of 12%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 10% and profit
from recurring operations increased by 12%. Bvlgari achieved an
excellent performance and continued to gain market share thanks to the
strength of its iconic lines Serpenti, B.Zero1, Diva and
Octo. Growth was particularly strong in Asia, the United States
and Europe. The inaugurations of the new manufacturing facility in
Valenza and the flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York are among the
major events of the year. The success of the Liens and Joséphine
collections, and its continued upgrading, drove Chaumet's growth. In
the watch sector, TAG Heuer and Hublot continued to grow. At TAG Heuer,
a new generation of smartwatch with multiple customization possibilities
was launched in 2017.
Selective Retailing: good performance at Sephora and DFS
The Selective Retailing business group recorded organic revenue
growth of 13%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 11% and profit
from recurring operations was up 17%. Sephora continued to gain market
share. Its growth was particularly strong in North America and Asia. A
new territory, Germany, was inaugurated, while Sephora expanded its
online presence in Scandinavia, Mexico and the Middle East. Le Bon
Marché has created a new online shopping experience by launching its
digital platform, 24 Sèvres. The year 2017 was a positive turning point
for DFS, with better positioned markets, especially in the second half.
The new stores in Cambodia and Italy continued to grow.
Cautiously confident for 2018
In an environment that remains supportive at the beginning of the year
and despite unfavorable currencies and geopolitical uncertainties, LVMH
is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business
groups in 2018. The Group will maintain a strategy focused on developing
its brands by continuing to build on strong innovation and investments
as well as a constant quest for quality in their products and their
distribution.
Driven by the agility of its teams, their entrepreneurial spirit, the
balance of its different businesses and geographic diversity, LVMH
enters 2018 with cautious confidence, and once again, sets an objective
of increasing its global leadership position in luxury goods.
Dividend increase of 25%
At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 12, 2018, LVMH will propose
a dividend of €5 per share, an increase of 25%. An interim dividend of
€1.60 per share was paid on December 7 of last year. The balance of
€3,40 per share will be paid on April 19, 2018.
The LVMH Board met on 25 January 2018 to approve the financial
statements for 2017. Audit procedures have been carried out and the
audit report is being issued.
Regulated information related
to this press release, the presentation of annual results and the report
“Financial Documents” are available at www.lvmh.com.
APPENDIX
LVMH – Revenue by business group and by quarter
|
2017 Revenue (Euro millions)
|
FY 2017
|
|
|
Wines &
Spirits
|
|
|
Fashion &
Leather Goods
|
|
|
Perfumes &
Cosmetics
|
|
|
Watches &
Jewelry
|
|
|
Selective
Retailing
|
|
|
Other activities
& eliminations
|
|
|
Total
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
1 196
|
|
|
3 405
|
|
|
1 395
|
|
|
879
|
|
|
3 154
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
|
9 884
|
Second Quarter
|
|
|
1 098
|
|
|
3 494
|
|
|
1 275
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
3 126
|
|
|
(122)
|
|
|
9 830
|
Total First Half
|
|
|
2 294
|
|
|
6 899
|
|
|
2 670
|
|
|
1 838
|
|
|
6 280
|
|
|
(267)
|
|
|
19 714
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
1 220
|
|
|
3 939
|
|
|
1 395
|
|
|
951
|
|
|
3 055
|
|
|
(179)
|
|
|
10 381
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
3 514
|
|
|
10 838
|
|
|
4 065
|
|
|
2 789
|
|
|
9 335
|
|
|
(446)
|
|
|
30 095
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
1 570
|
|
|
4 634
|
|
|
1 495
|
|
|
1 016
|
|
|
3 976
|
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
12 541
|
Total 2017
|
|
|
5 084
|
|
|
15 472
|
|
|
5 560
|
|
|
3 805
|
|
|
13 311
|
|
|
(596)
|
|
|
42 636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2016)
|
FY 2017
|
|
|
Wines &
Spirits
|
|
|
Fashion &
Leather Goods
|
|
|
Perfumes &
Cosmetic
|
|
|
Watches &
Jewelry
|
|
|
Selective
Retailing
|
|
|
Other activities
& eliminations
|
|
|
Total
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+15%
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
+11%
|
|
|
+11%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+13%
|
Second Quarter
|
|
|
+6%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+12%
|
Total First Half
|
|
|
+10%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+12%
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
+4%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+17%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+12%
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
+8%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+12%
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
+6%
|
|
|
+10%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+9%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+11%
|
Total 2017
|
|
|
+7%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
+13%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016 Revenue (Euro millions)
|
FY 2016
|
|
|
Wines &
Spirits
|
|
|
Fashion &
Leather Goods
|
|
|
Perfumes &
Cosmetic
|
|
|
Watches &
Jewelry
|
|
|
Selective
Retailing
|
|
|
Other activities
& eliminations
|
|
|
Total
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
1 033
|
|
|
2 965
|
|
|
1 213
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
2 747
|
|
|
(112)
|
|
|
8 620
|
Second Quarter
|
|
|
1 023
|
|
|
2 920
|
|
|
1 124
|
|
|
835
|
|
|
2 733
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
8 568
|
Total First Half
|
|
|
2 056
|
|
|
5 885
|
|
|
2 337
|
|
|
1 609
|
|
|
5 480
|
|
|
(179)
|
|
|
17 188
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
1 225
|
|
|
3 106
|
|
|
1 241
|
|
|
877
|
|
|
2 803
|
|
|
(114)
|
|
|
9 138
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
3 281
|
|
|
8 991
|
|
|
3 578
|
|
|
2 486
|
|
|
8 283
|
|
|
(293)
|
|
|
26 326
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
1 554
|
|
|
3 784
|
|
|
1 375
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
3 690
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
11 274
|
Total 2016
|
|
|
4 835
|
|
|
12 775
|
|
|
4 953
|
|
|
3 468
|
|
|
11 973
|
|
|
(404)
|
|
|
37 600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits
by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon,
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem,
Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars,
Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy
Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton,
Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division
includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo,
Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti,
Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the
Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain,
Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make
Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis
Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG
Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also
active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through
DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval
Blanc hotels.
"Certain information included in this release is forward looking and
is subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our
control or ability to predict, that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated, projected or implied. It only
reflects our views as of the date of this presentation. No undue
reliance should therefore be based on any such information, it being
also agreed that we undertake no commitment to amend or update it after
the date hereof.”
