LafargeHolcim : Accelerates Growth Momentum; Revenue Increased 6.2% in Q2

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW1
CHFm
2018
2017
±%
Operational performance
Net Sales H1
13,272
12,918
2.7
Net Sales Q2
7,442
7,085
5.0
Recurring EBITDA H1
2,484
2,582
-3.8
Recurring EBITDA Q2
1,784
1,774
0.6
Half year performance
Operating profit
1,078
1,413
Net Income Group Share bef. Impairment & Divestments
371
651
Free Cash Flow
-473
-661
Net financial debt
16,127
15,745
Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim said: “I am very
satisfied with the sales growth we achieved in the first half of the
year, especially as we gained momentum in the second quarter. Increasing
energy prices and cost inflation have been challenging. Operational
issues in some markets have been addressed and we expect to deliver
increasing margins as we capture the upward trend in demand through the
second half of 2018.
“We remain focused on delivering Strategy 2022 – ‘Building for Growth.’
Recent bolt-on acquisitions in the US and France demonstrate our focus
on capturing the growth opportunities in our most attractive markets.
The beneficial effects of simplification and cost reduction are also
becoming more visible. We continue to focus on delivering our 2018
targets.”
Revenue grew 6.2% in the second quarter, with total Net Sales of CHF
7,442 million. For the first six months Net Sales grew 4.8% on a
like-for-like basis. Over the first six-month Recurring EBITDA was down
-1.4% on a like-for-like basis but earnings increased in the second
quarter, with Recurring EBITDA up by 1.5%, largely offsetting a soft
first quarter. These strong overall trends are reflected in earnings and
revenue growth for the six months in all regions apart from Middle East
Africa, where conditions remained difficult. Given these trends, as well
as the solid execution of simplification and performance measures, the
full-year targets for 2018 have been confirmed.
The Net Income attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2018
before Impairment and Divestments decreased from CHF 651 million in 2017
to CHF 371 million in the current year. As is the case with the
operating profit, both figures are predominantly impacted by
restructuring costs in connection with the simplification plan that is
being implemented and that will lead to yearly CHF 400 million cost
savings from Q2 2019 onwards.
STRATEGY 2022
The execution of Strategy 2022 – “Building for Growth” is well on track
across all regions and segments. Bolt-on acquisitions in France, the UK
and the US in 2018 illustrate one important lever for growth going
forward.
There has been good progress on all initiatives to deliver a
cost-disciplined operating model and corporate-light structure: the
regional and top management organizations have
been successfully streamlined, Miami and Singapore regional offices have
been closed, the Zurich and Paris corporate office reorganization is
progressing and countries have initiated extensive fixed-cost
restructuring. As previously announced, all actions are expected to be
completed by Q1 2019, delivering cost savings of CHF 400 million per
year, measured at 2017 currency exchange rates.
The commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating is confirmed as
well as building financial strength and shareholder value.
OUTLOOK 2018
The Group confirms its targets for 2018 for Net Sales growth of 3 to 5
percent and an over-proportional increase in Recurring EBITDA of at
least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE1
Net Sales
Recurring EBITDA
CHFm
H1 2018
H1 2017
±%
±% LfL
Asia Pacific
3,807
3,676
3.6
9.4
Europe
3,664
3,326
10.2
3.4
Latin America
1,428
1,459
-2.1
12.9
Middle East Africa
1,535
1,738
-11.7
-7.4
North America
2,475
2,403
3.0
2.3
Corporate & Trading
363
316
15.1
18.4
Group
13,272
12,918
2.7
4.8
Asia Pacific
Strong net sales and earnings growth have been
achieved despite mixed market conditions. China was a key driver in the
first half, with a continued rise in profits supported by pricing
momentum and sustained benefit from the vertically-integrated waste
recycling business. India delivered growth in net sales and profits
driven by solid volumes, supported by sustained market demand and higher
sales of premium products. Conditions in Southeast Asia remained
challenging, although encouraging trends were observed in the
Philippines and Indonesia. Revenue grew particularly in the second
quarter.
Europe
Top line and profit grew throughout the first half of
2018. Strong market trends in most European countries led to improving
volumes in all segments compared to the first half of 2017 on a
like-for-like basis, with strong momentum in the second quarter. Net
Sales growth accelerated in Germany and France, although production
constraints temporarily affected earnings growth. Volumes in the UK were
broadly stable, but profits were lower on the back of higher costs.
Eastern and Central Europe also showed strong performance.
Latin America
Strong growth in top line and earnings have
been achieved, supported by solid performance in Mexico. Performance in
Argentina was also good despite higher costs to fulfill demand and
currency volatility. Performance in Brazil was impacted by the national
transport strike in May.
Middle East Africa
Conditions in several countries of Middle
East Africa remained challenging, notably Algeria and Iraq. Egypt’s
performance was solid in the face of an increasingly volatile
environment. Top line trends in Nigeria continued to improve, driven by
higher market demand and commercial initiatives. Results in South Africa
were impacted by current operational issues.
North America
Earnings improved with volumes in the US
accelerating throughout the first half of 2018 supported by positive
market conditions as well as successful commercial initiatives. The
contribution from Canada was solid despite persistent difficult
conditions in the Prairies. Earnings for the region overall were
constrained by higher logistics costs and maintenance activities to cope
with demand growth.
OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS1
CHFm
H1 2018
H1 2018 before
impairment &
divestments
H1 2017 before
impairment &
divestments
Variation
|
Net Sales
13,272
13,272
12,918
Recurring EBITDA
2,484
2,484
2,582
Impairment, Depreciation & Amortization
-1,106
-1,104
-1,125
Restructuring and others2
-300
-300
-38
Operating profit
1,078
1,080
1,418
Profit/loss on disposals and other non-op. items
-52
-4
41
Share of profit of associates
9
9
20
Financial income/expenses
-449
-455
-398
Income taxes
-191
-186
-306
ETR
32.7%
29.5%
28.3%
Net income
394
444
774
Net income – Group share
318
371
651
EPS (CHF)
0.53
0.62
1.07
Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring
costs stood at CHF 300 million compared to CHF 38 million in H1
2017. This increase is mainly due to the restructuring costs incurred in
connection to the streamlining of corporate and countries’ fixed costs
structures. The first half of 2017 included a significant positive
impact coming from reversal of provisions.
Net financial expenses excluding impairment and divestments stood
at CHF 455 million in H1 2018 compared to CHF 398 million in H1 2017.
The increase is mainly driven by financial expenses related to legal
cases.
Excluding impairment and divestments, the Group's effective tax rate
improved to 29.5% compared to an effective tax rate of 30.5% before
impairment and divestments in FY2017.
EPS excluding impairment and divestments amounts to CHF 0.62 for
the first half of 2018 compared to 1.07 for the same period of last
year. On a reported basis, EPS was CHF 0.53.
Net capital expenditure for the first half was CHF 526 million,
flat versus prior year. Free cash flow stood at CHF -473 million
which was an improvement over H1 2017 of CHF 187 million, driven by
improvement in Net Working Capital.
Net Financial Debt as of 30 June 2018 amounted to CHF 16,127
million.
REGIONAL VOLUMES1
H1 2018
H1 2017
±%
±% LfL
Asia Pacific
Sales of cement
45.5
46.6
-2.4
5.1
22.9
23.4
-2.1
Sales of aggregates
15.9
15.6
1.4
1.4
8.2
8.5
-3.4
Sales of ready-mix concrete
6.1
6.1
0.2
0.8
3.1
3.1
-1.8
Europe
Sales of cement
21.3
20.2
5.5
5.5
13.1
11.9
9.6
Sales of aggregates
59.0
60.0
-1.6
3.7
33.6
33.4
0.6
Sales of ready-mix concrete
9.3
8.9
4.3
3.7
5.2
4.9
7.4
Latin America
Sales of cement
12.6
11.9
6.5
12.1
6.6
6.0
8.5
Sales of aggregates
1.7
2.3
-25.3
-5.5
0.9
1.2
-27.4
Sales of ready-mix concrete
2.8
3.0
-6.6
15.9
1.5
1.5
-1.3
Middle East Africa
Sales of cement
17.7
18.1
-2.5
-2.5
8.7
9.1
-4.1
Sales of aggregates
4.1
5.3
-21.7
-21.7
2.2
2.8
-19.9
Sales of ready-mix concrete
2.0
2.5
-20.0
-20.0
1.0
1.2
-17.0
North America
Sales of cement
8.8
8.5
3.4
3.4
5.5
5.2
6.4
Sales of aggregates
44.5
44.8
-0.6
-0.6
30.5
30.4
0.5
Sales of ready-mix concrete
4.4
3.9
12.5
1.8
2.6
2.3
16.3
Group
Sales of cement
108.2
107.6
0.6
4.4
58.2
57.1
2.0
Sales of aggregates
125.3
128.0
-2.1
0.7
75.5
76.3
-1.1
Sales of ready-mix concrete
24.6
24.4
0.7
1.4
13.4
13.0
3.4
Volumes of cement and aggregates are expressed in millions of tonnes.
Volumes of ready-mix concrete are expressed in millions of cubic meters.
RECONCILIATION TO GROUP ACCOUNTS
Reconciling measures of Recurring EBITDA to the consolidated
statement of income of LafargeHolcim
Operating profit
1,078
1,413
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of operating assets
1,106
1,130
|
Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring
costs
300
38
|
Recurring EBITDA
2,484
2,582
Reconciling measures of net income before impairment and divestments
to the consolidated statement of income of LafargeHolcim
Net income
394
1,154
|
Impairments
(1)
(4)
|
Profit/(loss) on divestments
(49)
384
|
Net income before impairment and divestments
444
774
|
Net income before impairment and divestments Group share
371
651
|
Adjustments disclosed net of taxation
Reconciling measures of Free Cash Flow to the consolidated statement
of cash flows of LafargeHolcim
Cash flow from operating activities
53
(138)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(586)
(578)
|
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
61
55
|
Free Cash Flow
(473)
(661)
|
NON-GAAP DEFINITIONS
Some non-GAAP measures are used in this release to help describe the
performance of LafargeHolcim. A full set of these non-GAAP definitions
can be found on our website.
Like-for-like
Factors out changes in the scope of consolidation (such as
divestments and acquisitions occurring in 2018 and 2017) and
currency translation effects (2018 figures are converted with 2017
exchange rates in order to calculate the currency effects).
Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring
costs
Significant items that, because of their exceptional nature, cannot
be viewed as inherent to the Group's ongoing performance, such as
strategic restructuring, major items relating to antitrust fines and
other business-related litigation cases. In the comparative periods,
they also included costs directly related to the merger such as
legal, banking fees and advisory costs, employee costs related to
redundancy plans and IT implementation costs.
Profit/loss on disposals and non-operating items
Comprises capital gains or losses on the sale of Group companies and
of property, plant and equipment and other non-operating items that
are not directly related to the Group's normal operating activities
such as revaluation gains or losses on previously held equity
interests, or disputes with non-controlling interests.
Recurring EBITDA
Previously Operating EBITDA Adjusted, defined as:
+/– Operating profit
- depreciation, amortization and impairment of operating assets
- restructuring, litigation, implementation and other
non-recurring costs
Recurring EBITDA Margin
Recurring EBITDA divided by Net Sales
Net income before impairment and divestments
+/- Net income (loss)
- capital gains or losses on the sale of Group companies
- impairment of goodwill and assets
Earnings Per Share (EPS) before impairment and divestments
Net income before impairment and divestments attributable to the
shareholders of LafargeHolcim Ltd divided by the weighted average
number of shares outstanding.
+ Expenditure to increase existing or create additional capacity to
produce, distribute or provide services for existing products
(expansion) or to diversify into new products or markets
(diversification)
+ Expenditure to sustain the functional capacity of a particular
component, assembly, equipment, production line or the whole
plant, which may or may not generate a change of the resulting
cash flow
– Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Free Cash Flow
Previously “Operating Free Cash Flow”, defined as:
+/– Cash flow from operating activities
– Net Maintenance and expansion Capex
Net financial debt (“Net debt”)
+ Financial liabilities (Long Term & Short Term) including
derivative liabilities
– Cash and cash equivalents
– Derivative assets
Net working capital
+ Trade accounts receivable
+ Inventories
+ Prepaid expenses and other current assets
– Trade accounts payable
– Current income tax liabilities
– Long-term income tax liabilities
– Other current liabilities
Invested Capital
+ Net working capital
+ Investments in associates and joint ventures
+ Property, plant and equipment
+ Goodwill
+ Intangible assets
+ Deferred tax assets
+ Pension assets
– Short-term provisions
– Defined benefit obligations
– Deferred tax liabilities
– Long-term provisions
Net Operating Profit After Tax (“NOPAT”)
+/– Net Operating Profit (being the Recurring EBITDA, adjusted for
depreciation and amortization of operating assets but excluding
impairment of operating assets)
– Standard Taxes (being the taxes applying the Group's tax rate to
the Net Operating Profit as defined above)
ROIC (Return On Invested Capital)
Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT) divided by the average
Invested Capital. The average is calculated by adding the Invested
Capital at the beginning of the period to that at the end of the
period and dividing the sum by 2 (based on a rolling 12 month
calculation)
Cash conversion
Free Cash Flow divided by Recurring EBITDA
Additional Information
The analyst presentation of the first half update is available on our
website at www.lafargeholcim.com
The financial statements based on IFRS can be found on the LafargeHolcim
Group website.
Media call: 09:00 CEST
Switzerland: +41 58 310 5000
France:
+33 1 7091 8706
UK: +44 207 107 0613
US: +1 631 570 5613
Analyst call: 10:00 CEST
Switzerland: +41 58 310 5000
UK:
+44 207 107 0613
US: +1 631 570 5613
About LafargeHolcim
LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions
company. The company offers four businesses: cement, aggregates and
ready-mix concrete as well as advanced solutions and products that
include precast concrete, asphalt and mortar. With its broad portfolio
LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges facing masons, builders,
architects and engineers, bringing industry-leading innovations and
services to customers challenged by urbanization, population growth and
the demand for sustainability. Headquartered in Switzerland and with
leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs approximately
80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is
equally balanced between developing and mature markets. More information
is available on www.lafargeholcim.com
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
This
document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other
performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be,
including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products,
solutions and services, their development and potential. Although
LafargeHolcim believes that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the
time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these
statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may
differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a
number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to
predict and generally beyond the control of LafargeHolcim, including but
not limited to the risks described in the LafargeHolcim's annual report
available on its website (www.lafargeholcim.com)
and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the
implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying
on forward-looking statements. LafargeHolcim does not undertake to
provide updates of these forward-looking statements.
1 Net Sales include only sales to external customers. Net
Sales H1 2017 have been restated by CHF 438m due to the reporting of
Gross Sales from trading activities, following the application of the
IFRS 15, effective 1 January 2018. This had no impact on Recurring
EBITDA. Recurring EBITDA H1 2017 was restated by CHF 46m due to the
reclassification of the Group share of net income of Huaxin to joint
ventures.
2 Others include litigation, implementation and other
non-recurring costs
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005979/en/