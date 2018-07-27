Lai : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lai Group Holding Company Limited ᓿܔᅃණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8455)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Lai Group Holding Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the unaudited first quarterly results of the Group for the three months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Lai Group Holding Company Limited

Chan Lai Sin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Lai Sin, Mr. Gan Jianjun and Mr. Hung Lap Ka as executive Directors; Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit, Ms. Lui Lai Chun and Mr. Wu Loong Cheong Paul as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited atwww.hkexnews.hkon the "Latest Information" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and will be published on the Company's website atwww.dic.hk.