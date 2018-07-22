Lai Sun Garment International : FORM OF PROXY FOR GENERAL MEETING ON 8 AUGUST 2018

FORM OF PROXY

For use by members at the General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 at 11:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof

Number of Shares to which this Form of Proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2),

of, being the registered holder(s) of ordinary shares ("Shares") in the capital of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3)

the chairman of the meeting orof

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the general meeting of the Company ("General Meeting") to be held at Harbour View Rooms I & II, 3rd Floor, The Excelsior, Hong Kong, 281 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf in respect of the resolutions to be considered and, if thought ﬁt, passed at the General Meeting and its adjournment as directed below.

Please indicate with a "3" in the following boxes provided how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll.

Ordinary Resolutions* FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5) 1. To approve the Offers as a very substantial acquisition. 2. To approve the making of the Share Offers to the Yu Shareholders as a connected transaction. *

Capitalised terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meanings as deﬁned in the circular of the Company dated 23 July 2018. The full text of the above resolutions is set out in the notice of General Meeting dated 23 July 2018.

(Note 4)

Member's Signature:

Dated this

day

, 2018

Contact Phone Number:

Notes:

1. Please insert the number of the Shares. If no number is inserted or the number inserted exceeds the total number of the Shares registered in your name(s), this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

2. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in CAPITAL LETTERS.

3. A member of the Company ("Member") is entitled to appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more Shares, more than one) proxy of his/her/its choice to vote instead of him/her/it provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a Share or the Shares held by the Member. A proxy need not be a Member. If such an appointment is made, please delete the words "the chairman of the meeting or" and insert in CAPITAL LETTERS the name and address of the person appointed as the proxy in the space provided. For appointment of more than one proxy, the original form of proxy may be photocopied for use.

4. This form of proxy or a photocopy thereof must be signed by the appointor or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing, or if such appointor is a corporation, either given under its common seal or under the hand of an ofﬁcer or attorney duly authorised.

5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". If a "3" is put under the columns "For" or "Against", it will be deemed to relate to the total number of Shares held. If only part of the shareholding is to be voted, please state the relevant number of Shares under the columns "For" or "Against". If this form of proxy is returned duly signed but without a speciﬁc direction, the proxy will cast your vote(s) or abstain from voting at his/her/its discretion. Save to the extent of any instructions as aforesaid, this form of proxy gives absolute authority to the proxy to do all such things (including voting or abstaining as he/she/it may at his/her/its absolute discretion consider appropriate) that the appointing Member may do in respect of any business which may arise at the General Meeting.

6. To be valid, this form of proxy or a photocopy thereof together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certiﬁed copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 11:00 a.m. on 6 August 2018 (Hong Kong time), being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). The share registrar's contact

phone number is (852) 2980 1333.

7. In the case of joint holders of a Share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the General Meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto. If more than one of such joint holders are present at the General Meeting whether in person or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands ﬁrst on the register of members in respect of the relevant Share will alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

8. Completion and return of this form of proxy or any photocopy thereof does not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should he/she/it so wish. In such case, the said form(s) of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

9. Any alterations made in this form of proxy or any photocopy thereof must be initialled by the person who signs it.

10. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the resolutions set out in the notice of General Meeting will be decided by poll at the General Meeting.

11. The Company reserves its right to treat any form of proxy which has been incorrectly completed in some manner as valid if such incorrectness is considered, at the Company's absolute discretion, not material.

12. A Member or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the General Meeting. If a corporate Member appoints its representative to attend the General Meeting, such representative should produce proof of identity and a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of that Member appointing such representative to attend the General Meeting.

13. Details of the ordinary resolutions of the Company are contained in the circular of the Company dated 23 July 2018 and set out in the notice of General Meeting.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the General Meeting of the Company ("Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulﬁl the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy)

Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.