Laipac to Host LooK Watch Media Conference on March 15, 2018

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laipac Technology Inc., a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, this week announced they will be hosting a LooK Watch Media Conference at their office headquarters located at 20 Mural Street, Unit 5, in Richmond Hill on Thursday, March 15th.

Designed to look elegant and stylish like a classic mechanical watch, the LooK Watch features a large round touch screen, one of the highest resolutions available today, AMOLED Display, silver or 24k Gold Plating, elegant watch faces, and six color combinations.

Durable in composition, the LooK Watch is also cold forged in 316L stainless steel, using sapphire glass and a protective bezel. The watch is dust proof, water proof, and carries one of the longest lasting batteries available.

“We are inviting Toronto media personnel to come to our office this week and demo the LooK Watch for themselves,” said Diego Lai, Co-founder and CEO of Laipac Technology Inc. “Providing an intimate look at our revolutionary watch product, we are excited to share its unique features, attributes, and hand-made designs with everyone in attendance.”

Embodying a high quality of digitization, the LooK Watch displays the most apps of any non-iOS watch for users, with a high-quality speaker and incomparable memory storage of 16GB.

Laipaic recently wrapped up successful show in MWC Barcelona 2018, showcasing the watch to all interested brand advocates at the event.

“As a fitness, safety, communication, and all around resourceful smart watch today, we are passionate about sharing our innovation with all those who are interested. We welcome Toronto Medias to visit us,” said Lai.

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, also providing excellent IoT platforms on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best-innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 100 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognize the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, or to sign up on their email list, visit: http://www.laipac.com/.

Find Laipac Technology on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact: Diego Lai

Laipac Technology Inc.

[email protected]

