Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B

2 August 2018

Argentine-focused lithium exploration and project development company Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE,"Lake", "LKE" or "Company") advises that the Company has entered into Controlled Placement agreement (CPA) with Acuity Capital. The CPA provides the Company with up to $5 million

of standby capital over the coming 29 month period. Importantly, LKE retains full control of all aspects

of the placement process: having sole discretion as to whether or not to utilise the CPA, the quantum

of issued shares, the minimum issue price of shares and the timing of each placement tranche (if any).

There are no requirements on LKE to utilise the CPA and LKE may terminate the CPA at any time, without cost or penalty. Acuity Capital and the CPA do not place any restrictions at any time on LKE raising capital through other methods. If LKE does decide to utilise the CPA, LKE is able to set a floor price (at its sole discretion) and the final issue price will be calculated as the greater of that floor price set by LKE and a 10% discount to a Value Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over a periodof LKE'schoosing (again at the sole discretion of LKE).

As collateral for the CPA, LKE has agreed to place 15 million shares from its LR7.1 capacity, at nil consideration to Acuity Capital (Collateral Shares) but may, at any time, cancel the CPA and buy back the Collateral Shares for no consideration (subject to shareholder approval).

Notice under s708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) (Company) has issued and allotted 15,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at issue prices as outlined in the Appendix 3B. Accordingly, the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e)(i) of the Corporations act 2001 (Cth) (Act) that:

1. The above mentioned shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2. As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with: (i) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii) Section 674 of the Act; and

3. As at the date of this notice there is n information to be disclosed whichis "excluded information"as defined in subsection 708A(7) of the Act that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to find in a disclosure document.

For further information please contact:

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz Managing Director +61 2 9188 7864

Released through:Henry Jordan, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 (0) 431 271 538

Lake Resources N.L.(ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Suite 2, Level 10, 70 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, AustraliaT:+61 2 9188 7864E:[email protected]

1

Background on Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projects and 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithiumsector'slargest players within the Lithium Triangle wherehalf of the world's lithiumis produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant'rush' by major companies. Thelarge holdings provides the potential to provide security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The three key brine projects, Kachi, Olaroz/Cauchari, and Paso, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin asOrocobre's Olaroz lithium production andadjoins SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, where high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates have been drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lakesouth of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 22km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce a resource statement in 2018, anticipated in Sept/Oct 2018.

Drilling will commence in coming months at Olaroz-Cauchari now that tenure has been confirmed in a landmark agreement in March 2018. This will provide several catalysts forthe company'sgrowth. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.

Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of SQM/Lithium Americas Olaroz/Cauchari project with an equity/debt investment over $300 million and Advantage Lithium's equity transactionin some of Orocobre'sleases.LSC Lithium has also raised over $60 million on a large lease package in similar areas as Lake's properties. Nearbyprojects of Lithium X were recently acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half ofGalaxy's Sal de Vida resource was purchased for US$280 million by POSCO in June 2018

The demand for lithium continues to be strong for lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles, according to recent data from the leading independent battery minerals consultant - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Supply continues to be constrained suggesting good opportunities for upstream lithium companies for many years.

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN49 079 471 980

Part 1 - All issues

1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued Ordinary Shares (LKE)

2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 15,000,000

3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares (LKE)

4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities? If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state: •the date from which they do •the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment •the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or considerationYesNil Cash consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Issued in accordance with Controlled Placement Agreement entered into between the Company and Acuity Capital Pty Ltd

6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 30 November 2017

6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

15,000,000

6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A N/A

6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6iCalculate the entity's remainingRefer to Annexure 1issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7+Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

2 August 2018

