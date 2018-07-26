Lakeland Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Results and Increases Earnings by 18% 0 07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) (the 'Company'), the parent company of Lakeland Bank ('Lakeland'), reported net income and diluted earnings per share ('EPS') of $15.8 million and $0.33, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an 18% increase compared to $13.4 million and $0.28 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, return on average assets was 1.17%, return on average common equity was 10.71%, and return on average tangible common equity was 13.97%. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $31.1 million, a 21% increase compared to $25.7 million for the same period in 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported diluted EPS of $0.65, an increase of 23% compared to $0.53 for the first six months of 2017. For the first six months of 2018, return on average assets was 1.16%, return on average common equity was 10.65%, and return on average tangible common equity was 13.94%. Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp's President and CEO commented, 'We are pleased to report another quarter of record net income, which is a result of our ability to carefully grow our loan portfolio and increase our net interest margin despite continued increases in short term market interest rates. Our net interest margin has increased four basis points this quarter and six basis points year-to-date. In addition this quarter, our return on assets rose to 1.17% and our return on common equity rose to nearly 14%, while our efficiency ratio remained low at 56%.' Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $41.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, due primarily to the growth of interest earning assets and increases in loan and lease yields. Net interest income for the first six months of 2018 was $85.7 million, as compared to $80.7 million for the same period in 2017. The yield on interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2018 was 4.12% compared to 3.88% for the second quarter of 2017. The yield on interest earning assets for the first six months of 2018 was 4.07% compared to 3.83% during the same period in 2017. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2018 was 0.91% compared to 0.63% for the second quarter of 2017, reflecting the higher cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2018 was 0.87% compared to 0.62% during the same period in 2017. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 of 3.43% increased four basis points from the prior quarter and two basis points from the second quarter of 2017. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2018 of 3.41% increased four basis points from the same period in 2017. Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $0.4 million to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. This decline was due primarily to a $0.3 million gain on the sale of a former branch and $0.3 million gain on the payoff of an acquired loan recorded in the second quarter of 2017, partially offset by increases in commercial loan fees and income on bank owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2018, noninterest income totaled $11.0 million compared to $14.2 million for the same period in 2017. The first half of 2017 included a $2.5 million gain on sales of investment securities, $0.7 million from the sales of two former branches, $0.4 million in gains on sales of other real estate owned and a $0.3 million gain on the payoff of an acquired loan. In the first half of 2018, commissions and fees increased $0.4 million and income on bank owned life insurance increased $0.5 million, while gains on sales of loans decreased $0.3 million compared to the same period in 2017. Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, mainly as a result of salary and employee benefit expense increasing $1.6 million as a result of additions to our staff to support continued growth, as well as normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. In the second quarter of 2018 data processing expense increased $0.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2017 due primarily to the Company's expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure. For the first six months of 2018, noninterest expense totaled $54.7 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period in 2017. Included within 2017 was $2.8 million in long term debt prepayment fees. Excluding the 2017 long term debt prepayment fees, the resulting $3.7 million net increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and employee benefit costs resulting from additions to our staff to support continued growth, as well as normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Financial Condition

In 2018, total assets increased $128.8 million to $5.53 billion as total loans and leases grew $124.6 million to $4.28 billion, while investment securities decreased $0.3 million to $798.1 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $31.3 million to $4.40 billion, while borrowings increased $77.4 million to $499.2 million. As of June 30, 2018, total loans and leases as a percent of total deposits was 97%. Asset Quality

At June 30, 2018, non-performing assets totaled $16.5 million (0.30% of total assets) compared to $14.5 million (0.27% of total assets) at December 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total loans and leases equaled 0.33% at both June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $36.6 million at June 30, 2018 (0.85% of total loans and leases) compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2017 (0.85% of total loans and leases). In the second quarter of 2018, the Company had net charge-offs of $0.5 million (0.05% of average loans and leases, annualized) compared to $0.6 million (0.06% of average loans and leases, annualized) for the same period in 2017. The second quarter of 2018 provision for loan and lease losses was $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Capital

At June 30, 2018, stockholders' equity was $597.9 million compared to $583.1 million at December 31, 2017, a 3% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC 'well capitalized' standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.43% at June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2018, the book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $12.59 and $9.67 compared to $11.99 and $9.05 at June 30, 2017. On July 24, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid on August 15, 2018 to stockholders of record as of August 6, 2018. Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'estimates', 'expects', 'believes', 'plans', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'could', and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company's markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company's lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers' acceptance of the Company's products and services, and competition. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein. Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's core financial results for the periods in question. The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors. The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables. About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has $5.5 billion in total assets. The Bank operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information. Thomas J. Shara

President & CEO Thomas F. Splaine

EVP & CFO

973-697-2000 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 43,493 $ 41,421 $ 85,729 $ 80,744 Provision for loan and lease losses (1,492 ) (1,827 ) (2,776 ) (3,045 ) Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities - (15 ) - 2,524 Gains on sales of loans 300 471 546 869 Other noninterest income 5,409 5,655 10,497 10,812 Long-term debt prepayment fee - - - (2,828 ) Other noninterest expense (27,574 ) (25,366 ) (54,711 ) (51,008 ) Pretax income 20,136 20,339 39,285 38,068 Provision for income taxes (4,298 ) (6,969 ) (8,192 ) (12,386 ) Net income $ 15,838 $ 13,370 $ 31,093 $ 25,682 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.53 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.100 $ 0.215 $ 0.195 Weighted average shares - basic 47,600 47,465 47,552 47,410 Weighted average shares - diluted 47,770 47,674 47,753 47,646 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.02 % 1.16 % 1.00 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.71 % 9.49 % 10.65 % 9.26 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.97 % 12.58 % 13.94 % 12.31 % Annualized return on interest-earning assets 4.12 % 3.88 % 4.07 % 3.83 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.91 % 0.63 % 0.87 % 0.62 % Annualized net interest spread 3.21 % 3.25 % 3.20 % 3.22 % Annualized net interest margin 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.41 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.60 % 52.64 % 56.08 % 54.44 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.80 % 10.58 % Book value per common share $ 12.59 $ 11.99 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 9.67 $ 9.05 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.51 % 8.20 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases 0.85 % 0.81 % Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.33 % 0.40 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.33 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.08 % 0.07 % SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 Loans and leases $ 4,281,302 $ 4,054,276 Allowance for loan and lease losses 36,604 32,823 Investment securities 798,096 830,531 Total assets 5,534,488 5,362,187 Total deposits 4,400,019 4,227,204 Short-term borrowings 197,870 118,487 Other borrowings 301,339 417,093 Stockholders' equity 597,864 567,545 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 Loans and leases $ 4,247,443 $ 4,011,325 $ 4,220,972 $ 3,958,564 Investment securities 811,361 837,075 816,182 813,690 Interest-earning assets 5,094,048 4,907,488 5,078,425 4,866,897 Total assets 5,437,540 5,241,155 5,423,552 5,197,765 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 969,965 954,966 967,246 938,460 Savings deposits 496,630 492,991 492,173 491,890 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,195,553 2,295,256 2,217,676 2,268,752 Time deposits 792,270 559,665 776,929 557,479 Total deposits 4,454,418 4,302,878 4,454,024 4,256,581 Short-term borrowings 73,305 52,951 64,271 40,722 Other borrowings 283,206 291,882 283,425 312,203 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,840,964 3,692,745 3,834,474 3,671,047 Stockholders' equity 593,388 565,211 588,571 559,528 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, leases and fees $ 47,659 $ 42,740 $ 93,203 $ 83,151 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 145 132 311 408 Taxable investment securities and other 4,027 3,818 8,019 7,417 Tax exempt investment securities 429 522 872 1,032 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 52,260 47,212 102,405 92,008 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,501 3,784 12,256 7,118 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 233 98 367 108 Other borrowings 2,033 1,909 4,053 4,038 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 8,767 5,791 16,676 11,264 NET INTEREST INCOME 43,493 41,421 85,729 80,744 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,492 1,827 2,776 3,045 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 42,001 39,594 82,953 77,699 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 2,545 2,674 5,156 5,129 Commissions and fees 1,410 1,135 2,682 2,291 Income on bank owned life insurance 711 500 1,430 926 Gains on sales of loans 300 471 546 869 Gains on sales of investment securities - (15 ) - 2,524 Other income 743 1,346 1,229 2,466 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,709 6,111 11,043 14,205 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 16,708 15,096 33,569 30,513 Net occupancy expense 2,603 2,507 5,341 5,343 Furniture and equipment expense 2,011 1,996 4,217 4,093 FDIC insurance expense 400 425 825 743 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 443 572 859 1,015 Marketing expense 456 508 817 909 Data processing expense 976 502 1,442 1,055 Telecommunications expense 462 372 883 776 ATM and debit card expense 558 517 1,068 958 Core deposit intangible amortization 153 190 310 385 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 21 4 67 41 Long-term debt prepayment fee - - - 2,828 Other expenses 2,783 2,677 5,313 5,177 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 27,574 25,366 54,711 53,836 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 20,136 20,339 39,285 38,068 Provision for income taxes 4,298 6,969 8,192 12,386 NET INCOME $ 15,838 $ 13,370 $ 31,093 $ 25,682 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.53 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.115 $ 0.100 $ 0.215 $ 0.195 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 139,438 $ 114,138 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 3,374 28,795 Total cash and cash equivalents 142,812 142,933 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 606,231 628,046 Equity securities, at fair value 16,798 18,089 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $155,316 at June 30, 2018 and $138,688 at December 31, 2017 158,832 139,685 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 16,235 12,576 Loans held for sale 1,692 456 Loans and leases: Commercial, real estate 3,222,461 3,096,092 Commercial, industrial and other 339,974 340,400 Leases 82,006 75,039 Residential mortgages 321,717 322,880 Consumer and home equity 315,144 322,269 Total loans and leases 4,281,302 4,156,680 Net deferred costs (fees) (3,763 ) (3,960 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (36,604 ) (35,455 ) Net loans and leases 4,240,935 4,117,265 Premises and equipment, net 50,409 50,313 Accrued interest receivable 14,612 14,416 Goodwill 136,433 136,433 Other identifiable intangible assets 2,052 2,362 Bank owned life insurance 108,952 107,489 Other assets 38,495 35,576 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,534,488 $ 5,405,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 967,911 $ 967,335 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,625,325 2,663,985 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 611,777 556,863 Time deposits over $250 thousand 195,006 180,565 Total deposits 4,400,019 4,368,748 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 197,870 124,936 Other borrowings 196,376 192,011 Subordinated debentures 104,963 104,902 Other liabilities 37,396 31,920 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,936,624 4,822,517 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 47,484,057 shares at June 30, 2018 and 47,353,864 shares at December 31, 2017 513,756 512,734 Retained earnings 95,586 72,737 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (11,478 ) (2,349 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 597,864 583,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,534,488 $ 5,405,639 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 43,493 $ 42,236 $ 42,379 $ 42,115 $ 41,421 Provision for loan and lease losses (1,492 ) (1,284 ) (1,218 ) (1,827 ) (1,827 ) Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities - - - - (15 ) Gains on sales of loans 300 246 489 478 471 Other noninterest income 5,409 5,088 5,287 4,976 5,655 Other noninterest expense (27,574 ) (27,137 ) (25,849 ) (24,849 ) (25,366 ) Pretax income 20,136 19,149 21,088 20,893 20,339 Provision for income taxes (4,298 ) (3,894 ) (7,913 ) (7,170 ) (6,969 ) Net income $ 15,838 $ 15,255 $ 13,175 $ 13,723 $ 13,370 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.100 Dividends paid $ 5,509 $ 4,778 $ 4,776 $ 4,775 $ 4,775 Weighted average shares - basic 47,600 47,503 47,466 47,466 47,465 Weighted average shares - diluted 47,770 47,736 47,719 47,692 47,674 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.17 % 1.14 % 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.71 % 10.60 % 8.99 % 9.48 % 9.49 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.97 % 13.90 % 11.82 % 12.51 % 12.58 % Annualized net interest margin 3.43 % 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.39 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.60 % 56.58 % 53.06 % 51.72 % 52.64 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.80 % 10.75 % 10.79 % 10.69 % 10.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.51 % 8.43 % 8.44 % 8.33 % 8.20 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.16 % 11.08 % 10.87 % 10.82 % 10.77 % Total risk-based ratio 13.67 % 13.61 % 13.40 % 13.37 % 13.32 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.43 % 9.28 % 9.12 % 9.07 % 8.99 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.49 % 10.40 % 10.18 % 10.13 % 10.06 % Book value per common share $ 12.59 $ 12.40 $ 12.31 $ 12.19 $ 11.99 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 9.67 $ 9.48 $ 9.38 $ 9.25 $ 9.05 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans and leases $ 4,281,302 $ 4,228,052 $ 4,156,680 $ 4,092,893 $ 4,054,276 Allowance for loan and lease losses 36,604 35,644 35,455 33,925 32,823 Investment securities 798,096 805,654 798,396 795,096 830,531 Total assets 5,534,488 5,477,829 5,405,639 5,399,481 5,362,187 Total deposits 4,400,019 4,447,965 4,368,748 4,356,996 4,227,204 Short-term borrowings 197,870 126,485 124,936 133,960 118,487 Other borrowings 301,339 281,906 296,913 301,411 417,093 Stockholders' equity 597,864 588,648 583,122 577,081 567,545 LOANS AND LEASES Commercial, real estate $ 3,222,461 $ 3,169,375 $ 3,096,092 $ 3,018,106 $ 2,955,596 Commercial, industrial and other 339,974 339,665 340,400 342,775 352,977 Leases 82,006 78,238 75,039 71,698 70,295 Residential mortgages 321,717 323,054 322,880 329,625 337,765 Consumer and home equity 315,144 317,720 322,269 330,689 337,643 Total loans and leases $ 4,281,302 $ 4,228,052 $ 4,156,680 $ 4,092,893 $ 4,054,276 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 967,911 $ 974,641 $ 967,335 $ 955,444 $ 978,668 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,625,325 2,682,726 2,663,985 2,681,512 2,682,291 Time deposits 806,783 790,598 737,428 720,040 566,245 Total deposits $ 4,400,019 $ 4,447,965 $ 4,368,748 $ 4,356,996 $ 4,227,204 Total loans and leases to total deposits ratio 97.3 % 95.1 % 95.1 % 93.9 % 95.9 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans and leases $ 4,247,443 $ 4,194,207 $ 4,116,920 $ 4,060,838 $ 4,011,325 Investment securities 811,361 821,055 798,687 815,773 837,075 Interest-earning assets 5,094,048 5,062,628 5,014,333 4,957,856 4,907,488 Total assets 5,437,540 5,409,409 5,372,248 5,300,191 5,241,155 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 969,965 964,498 988,451 971,143 954,966 Savings deposits 496,630 487,666 478,685 484,982 492,991 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,195,553 2,240,044 2,222,221 2,206,206 2,295,256 Time deposits 792,270 761,418 730,590 645,333 559,665 Total deposits 4,454,418 4,453,626 4,419,947 4,307,664 4,302,878 Short-term borrowings 73,305 55,137 43,130 42,172 52,951 Other borrowings 283,206 283,645 295,818 344,775 291,882 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,840,964 3,827,910 3,770,444 3,723,468 3,692,745 Stockholders' equity 593,388 583,700 581,254 574,113 565,211 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) ASSETS Loans and leases 4.50 % 4.40 % 4.33 % 4.33 % 4.27 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.21 % 2.17 % 2.17 % 2.09 % 2.11 % Tax-exempt securities 2.66 % 2.65 % 3.21 % 2.98 % 2.86 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 1.65 % 1.40 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 0.89 % Total interest-earning assets 4.12 % 4.02 % 3.95 % 3.93 % 3.88 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.44 % Time deposits 1.34 % 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.03 % 0.86 % Borrowings 2.51 % 2.54 % 2.36 % 2.20 % 2.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.91 % 0.83 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.63 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.20 % 3.22 % 3.25 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.43 % 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.39 % 3.41 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.35 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 35,644 $ 35,455 $ 33,925 $ 32,823 $ 31,590 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,492 1,284 1,218 1,827 1,827 Charge-offs (963 ) (1,250 ) (347 ) (869 ) (870 ) Recoveries 431 155 659 144 276 Balance at end of period $ 36,604 $ 35,644 $ 35,455 $ 33,925 $ 32,823 NET LOAN AND LEASE CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ 181 $ (13 ) $ 132 $ 285 $ (67 ) Commercial, industrial and other 213 992 25 168 44 Leases 69 21 34 80 92 Residential mortgages (3 ) 79 31 95 169 Consumer and home equity 72 16 (534 ) 97 356 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 532 $ 1,095 $ (312 ) $ 725 $ 594 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 7,353 $ 6,204 $ 7,362 $ 6,820 $ 10,240 Commercial, industrial and other 1,171 1,505 184 172 378 Leases 834 250 144 110 81 Residential mortgages 2,992 3,045 3,860 4,410 3,857 Consumer and home equity 1,917 2,341 2,105 2,033 1,689 Total non-accrual loans and leases 14,267 13,345 13,655 13,545 16,245 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 2,184 1,392 843 1,168 1,415 Total non-performing assets $ 16,451 $ 14,737 $ 14,498 $ 14,713 $ 17,660 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ - $ 1 $ 200 $ 9 $ 20 Loans restructured and still accruing $ 7,926 $ 9,526 $ 11,462 $ 11,279 $ 11,697 Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.81 % Total non-accrual loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.40 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.33 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.05 % 0.10 % -0.03 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 597,864 $ 588,648 $ 583,122 $ 577,081 $ 567,545 Less: Goodwill 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 2,052 2,205 2,362 2,526 2,631 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 459,379 $ 450,010 $ 444,327 $ 438,122 $ 428,481 Shares outstanding at end of period 47,484 47,476 47,354 47,353 47,353 Book value per share - GAAP 12.59 $ 12.40 $ 12.31 $ 12.19 $ 11.99 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP 9.67 $ 9.48 $ 9.38 $ 9.25 $ 9.05 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 459,379 $ 450,010 $ 444,327 $ 438,122 $ 428,481 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 5,534,488 $ 5,477,829 $ 5,405,639 $ 5,399,481 $ 5,362,187 Less: Goodwill 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 2,052 2,205 2,362 2,526 2,631 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 5,396,003 $ 5,339,191 $ 5,266,844 $ 5,260,522 $ 5,223,123 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.80 % 10.75 % 10.79 % 10.69 % 10.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.51 % 8.43 % 8.44 % 8.33 % 8.20 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 15,838 $ 15,255 $ 13,175 $ 13,723 $ 13,370 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 593,388 $ 583,700 $ 581,254 $ 574,113 $ 565,211 Less: Average goodwill 136,433 136,433 136,433 136,433 135,755 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 2,134 2,300 2,450 2,606 3,069 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 454,821 $ 444,967 $ 442,371 $ 435,074 $ 426,387 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.71 % 10.60 % 8.99 % 9.48 % 9.49 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.97 % 13.90 % 11.82 % 12.51 % 12.58 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 27,574 $ 27,137 $ 25,849 $ 24,849 $ 25,366 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (153 ) (157 ) (165 ) (104 ) (190 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 27,421 $ 26,980 $ 25,684 $ 24,745 $ 25,176 Net interest income $ 43,493 $ 42,236 $ 42,379 $ 42,115 $ 41,421 Total noninterest income 5,709 5,334 5,776 5,454 6,111 Total revenue 49,202 47,570 48,155 47,569 47,532 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 114 118 247 271 281 (Gains) losses on sales of investment securities - - - - 15 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 49,316 $ 47,688 $ 48,402 $ 47,840 $ 47,828 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.60 % 56.58 % 53.06 % 51.72 % 52.64 % Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 31,093 $ 25,682 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 588,571 $ 559,528 Less: Average goodwill 136,433 135,751 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 2,217 3,172 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 449,921 $ 420,605 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.65 % 9.26 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.94 % 12.31 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 54,711 $ 53,836 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (310 ) (385 ) Long-term debt prepayment fee - (2,828 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 54,401 $ 50,623 Net interest income $ 85,729 $ 80,744 Noninterest income 11,043 14,205 Total revenue 96,772 94,949 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 232 556 Gains on sales of investment securities - (2,524 ) Total revenue, as adjusted $ 97,004 $ 92,981 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 56.08 % 54.44 % Source: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. 