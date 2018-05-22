Log in
Lambros Law Office Expands with Addition of Two New Attorneys

05/22/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

CRANSTON, R.I., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lambros Law Office, an estate planning, probate and trust administration law firm based in Cranston, Rhode Island, has announced the renovation and expansion of its offices and the hiring of two new attorneys.

"Since its inception in 2012, Lambros Law Office LLC has striven to provide the best possible client experience for those seeking assistance and guidance with their estate planning, probate, and business matters," said firm founder Nick Lambros.  "Part of our process of continual improvement has involved renovation and expansion, including upgrades to our office space, website, and legal software to accommodate new and current clients and streamline their overall experience."

Lambros noted that the firm places a major emphasis on developing staff to add to the firm's range and depth of experience.  He said that two new attorneys have recently joined the firm: Kimberly DeCiantis Bittner and Ann Marie Maccarone.

Bittner has more than 20 years of experience in estate planning, probate administration, and civil litigation.  She is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts state courts, as well as the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island and U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. Bittner is a graduate of Providence College and New England School of Law.  She currently serves as a Commissioner on the City of Cranston Planning Board.

Maccarone has represented individuals and businesses in real estate, tax, and a wide range of business matters for almost 25 years.  She is currently enrolled in the Graduate Tax Program at Boston University School of Law to obtain further expertise in estate planning.  Maccarone is licensed to practice law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts state and federal courts.  She is a graduate of Providence College and Suffolk University Law School.

For more information, visit LambrosLawLLC.com or call 401-383-9899.

Contact:

Nicholas A. Lambros, Esq.
401-369-8534
[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lambros-law-office-expands-with-addition-of-two-new-attorneys-300652518.html

SOURCE The Lambros Law Office


© PRNewswire 2018
