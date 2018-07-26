Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Land & Homes : Change Director's Interest Notice - CK Kho Convertible Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED

ABN

33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr. Choon Keng Kho

Date of last notice

12 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest.

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Date of change

26 July 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd

453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,159,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

74,978,234 Class A Notes

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

19,167,522 Class A Notes

Class

Class A Convertible Notes

Number acquired

5,000,000 Class A Notes

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.02 per Note.

No. of securities held after change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd

453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,159,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

74,978,234 Class A Notes

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

24,167,522 Class A Notes

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Subscribed $100,000 for new Notes

NOTE: The Convertibility of these Notes is subject to shareholder approval.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

26 July 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Land & Homes Group Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 07:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips expands Tasy EMR business to Australia and New Zealand
PU
09:16aREPSOL YPF : Management team restructuring
PU
09:16aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Middle Cover
AQ
09:16aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Nylon Bush Dia 30/23x20
AQ
09:16aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Set of Bearings
AQ
09:16aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Adapter for Walkie Talkie
AQ
09:16aMERCK : Darmstadt, Germany receives recommendation for approval in 21 EU countries for the new formulation of Euthyrox®
PU
09:15aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Nylon Bush for Msu
AQ
09:15aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Steel Welding Table
AQ
09:15aCobham Warns of Payment Delay, Additional Costs; Backs Full-Year View
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : came up with a new look for its Meridian store. Neighbors st..
3PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler cuts 2018 outlook, shares tumble
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev gets World Cup boost to beat expectations
5Qualcomm's $44 billion NXP offer deadline passes, no word from China

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.