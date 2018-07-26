Log in
Land O'Lakes Names Next CEO

07/26/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

By Heather Haddon

Dairy-foods maker Land O'Lakes Inc. appointed a veteran of PepsiCo Inc. and Scholastic Corp. to head one of the largest U.S. producers of butter and cheese at an uncertain time for agriculture.

Beth Ford, until now the Minnesota company's chief operating officer, will join a handful of other female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and become one of the few at food companies. Land O'Lakes is the third-largest cooperative in the U.S., with $14 billion in sales last year.

Ms. Ford, 54 years old, will take charge of the nearly century-old company next Wednesday. She replaces longtime chief executive Chris Policinski, who retired in June.

One of her first tasks will be to help Land O'Lakes suppliers navigate the fallout of tariffs that Mexico and China have imposed on U.S. dairy products in response to U.S. duties on other goods.

U.S. cheese manufacturers have cut prices to preserve their export business, and dairy prices have whipsawed widely since the tariffs were announced and enacted in recent months. Prices for barrels of cheese were down 10% last month after the Mexican tariffs took effect. U.S. supplies of milk and cheese, already high, are expected to climb further.

"We have to find a home for our members' milk," Ms. Ford said in an interview. "This is a challenging time."

Land O'Lakes, which owns animal-food maker Purina Animal Nutrition LLC and WinField United seed-and-crop consulting company, has benefited from deals that have made it more diversified than many dairy companies. Land O'Lakes reported net earnings of $365 million last year, more than double earnings a decade ago.

Still, Land O'Lakes remains reliant on making a small profit on its main commodities, according to Fitch Ratings.

Ms. Ford said the company has shown strength in working with customers to develop specialty products and ingredients for their businesses, and using data to track trends. But access to overseas markets is key, she said.

She said she is concerned that competitors could poach Land O'Lakes customers and is most concerned about the threat from European rivals that also have excess dairy supplies to sell.

"Everyone is trying to take share," she said. "Uncertainty isn't a friend of business."

Ms. Ford will be the ninth chief executive of privately held Land O'Lakes, which is owned by members. She joined the company in 2011, and worked previously as a senior vice president at Scholastic and in various roles at Pepsi.

Write to Heather Haddon at he[email protected]

