Landmarks Illinois : Announces 2018 Preservation Award Recipients, Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Annual Awards Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has announced the recipients of the 2018 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards – an annual program that calls attention to exceptional historic preservation projects in the state now celebrating its 25th anniversary. Award recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Chicago on Sept. 15, 2018, which will include special programming to commemorate a quarter century of honoring people saving places in Illinois.

"Celebrating the risk-takers that preserve what is most unique about our communities is a privilege, and Landmarks Illinois is proud to partner annually with the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation to elevate our honorees' achievements," said Bonnie McDonald, President and CEO of Landmarks Illinois. "The nine extraordinary 2018 award recipients model what is possible with vision, perseverance and a good dose of moxie. Twenty-five years is only the beginning of the revitalization they will inspire."

The Landmarks Illinois 2018 Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award recipients are listed below. Visit our website here for additional information on each award recipient and project.

Historic Residential Hotels Preservation Planning, The Carling Hotel, Chicago: Award for Advocacy

The project transformed the 1927 former residential hotel into 80 Single-Room-Occupancy (SRO) units and included restoration of historic elements of the Renaissance Revival building. The building's owner also commissioned a Multiple Properties Documentation Form (MPDF), a document that traces the evolution and importance of residential hotels and establishes a framework for listing this previously under-documented building type on the National Register of Historic Places. (Read more)

Davis Theater, Chicago: Award for Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation project rejuvenated the 1918 Davis Theater, the longest continually operating theater in Chicago, bringing back historic elements while adding modern amenities that retain the original character of the community landmark. (Read more)

Elgin Tower Building, Elgin: Award for Adaptive Use

The adaptive use project transformed the former 1929 Home Banks Building, a 15-story, Art Deco tower, into a 44-unit market-rate housing complex. The Elgin Tower reuse, which took advantage of federal and state historic tax credits, is considered one of the most impactful projects in the City's historic downtown in over 20 years. (Read more)

Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, Edwardsville: Project of the Year Award for Leadership

The project transformed the former Lincoln School, built in 1912, into a vibrant meeting space and cultural center in the Edwardsville community. The project was made possible through the unique private/public partnership of Mannie Jackson, a successful local businessman, and Lewis and Clark Community College. (Read more)

Opera House Block, Plainfield: Award for Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of this historic opera house included restoring the building's north and east façade, the storefront and other original architectural features from the 1899 design. This project has anchored the revitalization of Plainfield's historic downtown business district, while also bringing new service and entertainment options to the surrounding community. (Read more)

Revel Motor Row, Chicago: Award for Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation project combined and transformed the former Illinois Automotive Club/Chicago Defender Building and the Cadillac Motor Car Company Showroom into an event and production space, ensuring the continued use of these Chicago Landmarks in the South Loop. (Read more)

"Save Our Story – Save Our Street," Creation of the West Burton Place Historic District, Chicago: Award for Advocacy

Residents and preservationists led a grassroots campaign to protect a significant district on West Burton Place in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, which ultimately received landmark protection from the City of Chicago in 2016. Those behind the "Save Our Story – Save Our Street" campaign later formed the West Burton Place Neighborhood Association, which continues to work to preserve, promote and celebrate the unique artistic, cultural and historic significance of the 100 block of West Burton Place. (Read more)

Van Leer's Broadview Mansion, Normal: Award for Stewardship

The Immanuel Bible Foundation, owner of the Van Leer Broadview Mansion and its three-acre estate, and the Town of Normal collaborated to ensure the historic home would be protected in the future, a partnership that can serve as a model for other communities that wish to preserve a historic building. The Town agreed to assist with maintenance expenses for Van Leer's Broadview Mansion, a 1906 home, in exchange for the Foundation's consent to designate the property a local landmark. (Read more)

State Sen. Pamela Althoff (R-McHenry), State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford), State Rep. Steven Andersson (R-Geneva), and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria): President's Award for Legislator of the Year

These four state legislators are being honored jointly as champions of historic preservation who have been instrumental in enacting preservation legislation in Illinois. Most recently, all four legislators played significant roles in passing legislation that improved the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Historic Tax Credit and created a statewide historic tax credit for Illinois – a bill that Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law in July 2018. Both Sen. Althoff and Rep. Andersson are co-chairs of the Illinois Historic Preservation Legislative Caucus and will be retiring in January 2019 at the end of their current terms. (Read more)

About the Awards

Since 1994, the annual Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards has honored the people and places that preserve our state's heritage and historic spaces. Award recipients serve as outstanding and inspiring examples of historic preservation in Illinois. The awards program is generously funded by the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation.

The 2018 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards Ceremony will take place Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. This year's award recipients will receive their awards as well as a $1,000 prize. The event schedule follows:

5 p.m. : Panel Discussion – "Stories from the Past & Present: 25 Years of People Saving Places"

: Panel Discussion – "Stories from the Past & Present: 25 Years of People Saving Places" 6:30 p.m. : Awards Ceremony, with a celebration of the 25th Anniversary and Cocktail Reception to follow

The Landmarks Illinois 2018 Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards Celebration is open to the public. Tickets are $45-$50 for Landmarks Illinois members and $60 for non-members. Register by visiting our Events page on our website, www.Landmarks.org. You can also register by calling Landmarks Illinois at 312-922-1742.

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn McAvoy

Communications Manager, Landmarks Illinois

[email protected]

312-922-1742

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmarks-illinois-announces-2018-preservation-award-recipients-celebrates-25th-anniversary-of-annual-awards-program-300690302.html

SOURCE Landmarks Illinois