Larson Electronics LLC Releases 10 Million Candlepower Rechargeable Handheld LED Spotlight

KEMP, Texas, May 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a 10 million candlepower rechargeable handheld LED spotlight ideal for hunting, fishing and other outdoor applications. What sets this LED spotlight apart is that it charges while plugged into a power source, even when in use, and can be detached from the cord to be used as a portable device.



The HL.RL-85-LED-36W-CPR-1227 super bright handheld 10 million candlepower spotlight from Larson Electronics is lightweight, ultra rugged, and features a comfortable ergonomic design.





The HL.RL-85-LED-36W-CPR-1227 from Larson Electronics is a super bright handheld 10 million candlepower spotlight that uses seven high output Cree LEDs and an advanced reflector and lens configuration to generate 3,200 lumens with a beam reach of over 1,600 feet while drawing only 36 watts of power. This IP65 rated spotlight features an ultra-durable ABS shockproof polymer body, an aluminum alloy light head housing, and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. This unit is ergonomically designed for balanced and comfortable handling. The nylon handle has a no-slip textured surface that ensures a firm grip even in wet conditions.

The HL.RL-85-LED-36W-CPR-1227 features a unique charging function. The LED spotlight can be charged while it is plugged into power and while in use. The cord can be disconnected at any time for portable use, offering operators an equivalent battery life to however long it was plugged in for. The HL.RL-85-LED-36W-CPR-1227 can immediately be plugged back in for battery recharge while still being able to be used as a normal spotlight during the recharging process. A 120V or 240V wall charger comes standard, as well as a vehicle charger that operates on 12-24V DC.

“The HL.RL-85-LED-36W-CPR-1227 has a unique charging function that allows the spotlight to be plugged into power for charging while it is in use,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The cord can be disconnected at any time turning the light into a portable unit that will last as long as it was charged for.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

