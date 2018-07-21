Larson Electronics LLC Releases 12 Million Candlepower Handheld LED Spotlight

KEMP, Texas, July 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a 12 million candlepower handheld LED spotlight ideal for hunting, fishing and other outdoor applications. This 45-watt spotlight uses a premium CREE LED to produce 4,000 lumens and features a 16-foot coil cord with a 4-oin trailer plug.



The HL-85-LEDWRE-45W-CPR-16CC.TP4 from Larson Electronics is a super bright handheld 12 million candlepower spotlight that uses a single high output Cree LED and an advanced parabolic reflector and lens configuration to generate 4,000 lumens while drawing only 45 watts of power. This IP65 rated spotlight features an ultra-durable ABS shockproof polymer body, an aluminum alloy light head housing, and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. This unit is ergonomically designed for balanced and comfortable handling. The nylon handle has a no-slip textured surface that ensures a firm grip even in wet conditions.

The HL-85-LEDWRE-45W-CPR-16CC.TP4 comes with a detachable 16-foot coil cord with a 4-pin trailer plug. The cord is detached with a weatherproof, 2-pin Deutsch connector that allows operators to easily attach and remove the cord from the spotlight. This spotlight is available in a 12 volt or 24 volt configuration, compatible for use with any vehicle or ATV equipped with a cigarette plug.

“This LED handheld spotlight is a lightweight and durable light for emergency services, boating, camping, hunting and more,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It has a convenient wiring setup, allowing it to be easily connected and used with a wide variety of vehicles.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

