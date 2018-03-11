Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 120W LED Winchpod Light Tower

03/11/2018 | 09:31pm CET

KEMP, Texas, March 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, released a new LED winchpod light tower that offers high intensity illumination that can be raised to a maximum height of 26 feet. This portable LED tower includes a two-lamp removeable LED assembly mounted on a four-leg winch quadpod made of heavy duty steel, ideal for general area use.

WAL-QP26-2XWP60E-20 120W General Area LED Winchpod Light Tower
The WAL-QP26-2XWP60E-20 from Larson Electronics is a Winchpod LED Light Tower that offers operators the ability to raise the LED light heads to a maximum height of 26 feet using the three stage quadpod and manual hand crank winch.


The WAL-QP26-2XWP60E-20 from Larson Electronics is a portable light tower that can be collapsed to 11 feet or raised to 26 feet and is comprised of two LED light heads mounted on a steel winchpod base. The LED light heads provide 10,800 lumens and perfect replacements for less efficient 500-watt quartz halogen lamps. Each lamp features 45 LED bulbs with purity specular optics to produce a stunning flood distribution. To further enhance the illumination quality, the lamps feature a three-angled board setup, with the side boards set at a 45-degree angle. This structure helps direct the light and prevent spillage.

The LEDs in the WAL-QP26-2XWP60E-20 are housed behind a protective and unbreakable polycarbonate lens, sealed to the powder-coated steel housing with a waterproof seal. The portable four winch quadpod is also built from heavy duty steel and is adjustable via a hand crank cable winch for fast and safe deployment, that has been equipped with a brake. The tower sets atop solid wheels, which allow operators to easily tilt the assembly back to roll it to a new location. This general use winchpod LED light fixture is equipped with 20 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord fitted with an industrial grade cord cap, and operates on common 120-277V AC. 

“This LED light tower is a great unit for general area illumination,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The adjustable center support makes it easy to deploy the LED lamps to any desired height up to 26 feet, and at the lowest height of 11 feet the tower performs great during strong winds.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: 
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO 
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 903-498-3363
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c044f26-f37e-45b3-a2f0-2509885d2e81

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/818d8bb7-14d3-413e-88da-df873563e9d6

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
