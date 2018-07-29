Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 230V 60-Watt Explosion Proof Incandescent Jar Fixture

07/29/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a 60-watt explosion proof Incandescent jar fixture designed for use in ATEX-rated environments, that offers operators 360 degrees of illumination. This saltwater resistant lamp provides 1,080 lumens of highly visible light for Zone 1, 2, 21 and 22 work sites.

LLP-CIH-TR-MX215
The ATEX-EPL-MJ-60W-230V-PND Explosion Proof Incandescent Jar Fixture from Larson Electronics is a powerful incandescent lamp for ATEX-rated environments. This 60-watt fixture is compatible with 230V 50 Hz and offers 360 degrees of illumination.


The ATEX-EPL-MJ-60W-230V-PND is an ATEX/IECEx rated incandescent jar light that produces 1,080 lumens of light on just 60 watts at 230V at 50Hz. The incandescent illumination is highly visible, ideal for use in abnormally bright working conditions such as food manufacturing facilities and chemical processing plants. A 360-degree beam ensures the light will be seen from all angles and makes this unit best suited for ceiling or pendant mount applications.

The T4 temperature rated lamp has a lens constructed of temp-resistant pressed glass and housing material constructed of light metal. The assembly is IP66 rated and resistant to saltwater allowing the fixture to be used in wet locations. This explosion proof incandescent jar fixture is equipped with two threaded ¾” NPT hubs that provide access to wiring connections during installation.

“This incandescent jar light is perfect for ATEX-rated job sites that need a compact fixture due to confined spaces,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The lamp is fairly small but produces quite a bit of illumination, like many of our fixtures do.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a4c1469-c1ed-458e-9a9f-80bcc73cefab

© GlobeNewswire 2018
