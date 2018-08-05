Larson Electronics LLC Releases 25 ft. Skid Mount Telescoping Fold Over LED Light Mast

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a new skid mounted fold over light mast, that deploys 1000 watts of intense LED lighting with 360-degree illumination. This telescoping light mast is ideal for use in locations that are exposed to vibration, dust, dirt and abusive working conditions like construction sites.



The Larson Electronics LM-SMWB-25-3S-4X250W-LED-CEE16 skid mounted fold over light mast provides a safe and effective way for operators to quickly deploy 1000 watts of intense LED lighting to elevations up to twenty-five feet.



This light boom can be extended to 25 feet for maximum area coverage and collapsed to 12 feet for applications where a footprint smaller is required.



The mast is elevated using an included 1,000 lbs hand winch with 3/16 inch cable and extended to its full height using a second 1,000 lbs winch.





The LM-SMWB-25-3S-4X250W-LED-CREE16 is 3-stage pneumatic LED light mast , allowing operators to quickly deploy four, 250-watt LED light heads up to 25 feet above ground with two manual 1,000 winches, or the choice of an electric winch. With a combined total of 129,600 lumens, this telescoping light mast is powerful and great for mining-grade applications, as well as large scale event illumination, construction, industrial operations, and anywhere a rugged, mobile, full-power lighting system capable of extended operation is needed.

The entire lighting assembly is connected to the power source via a 4-switch control box. Each light head is on an individual circuit and can be powered on or off independently of the other light fixtures. Each floodlight is securely fastened to the mast head with an innovative trunnion style stainless steel mounting bracket that allows the light to be adjusted through 180° of vertical movement.

The light tower can easily support 150 pounds of light fixtures and is constructed from steel with a powder coated gloss blue finish. To prevent damage and shaking from strong winds during operation, this LED light tower is equipped with automatic retraction, which retracts the mast for safe operation during high winds. This cutting-edge feature is designed to improve safety at industrial work sites. The entire unit is mounted on a large skid mount system for one readily available package that can be anchored to concrete pads. This allows the system to be securely mounted but also conveniently removed and transported by crane, ideal for military operators overseas, allowing the government to keep the unit.

This trailer mounted light tower is operated on universal 120-277V AC and is a direct replacement for metal halide light plants.

“There are a lot of heavily-built lighting systems out there, but our light towers are constructed much differently,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “We specifically over-engineered this tower to survive the roughest working conditions. In the mining and oil industries specifically, functioning mobile towers are highly valuable, but need to be able to withstand the extreme environments – this one will do just that and more.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

