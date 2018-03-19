Larson Electronics LLC Releases 280W Explosion Proof Dimmable High Bay LED Fixture

KEMP, Texas, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a 280-watt explosion proof dimmable high bay light fixture, that can be wired to a dimmer switch for brightness adjustment. This pendant mounted LED is IEC Ex and ATEX certified, and features cutting-edge AC LEDs, making this luminary ideal for use in oil refineries, petrochemical plants, offshore rigs, marinas, docks and other hazardous locations that require overhead explosion proof illumination.



With a compact pendant mounted design and sleek body, the EPLX-HB-2X140W-RD3-LED-TRC provides brilliant illumination and robust performance in an aesthetically appealing package.





The EPLX-HB-2X140W-RD3-LED-TRC Class I Division II, Class II Division II dimmable high bay LED delivers brilliant and robust performance, producing 29,400 lumens at a color temperature of 5000K, while drawing just 280 watts. The 110 degree flood beam provides operators with wide, high-intensity coverage perfect for illuminating large indoor spaces. The AC LEDs eliminate the drivers normally associated with DC LEDs, freeing up space for more connective surface, which accelerates heat dissipation and increases durability, improving the EPLX-HB-2X140W-RD3-LED-TRC’s performance and efficiency. This high bay LED can be wired for dimmable capability, giving operators the ability to manually or electronically adjust the brightness of the LED lamp quickly and easily.

Designed to withstand the wear and tear of use in hazardous environments, this portable LED can survive in sun, wind, rain, snow and sleet, and is IP67 rated, protected against the ingress of dust, dirt and humidity. The construction holds up to corrosive elements such as saltwater spray making this unit ideal for marine environments. This explosion proof LED operates on 120V AC, 208V AC, 220V AC or 240V AC, and is pendant mounted for wide spread overhead illumination.

“The EPLX-HB-2X140W-RD3-LED-TRC fills a void for dimmable explosion proof LED fixtures,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It delivers brilliant illumination with maximum efficiency, but also gives users control of how much light output is delivered throughout the day, saving even more in operational costs.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

