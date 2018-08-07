Larson Electronics LLC Releases Aevum Control Lighting and Equipment

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader manufacturer in industrial and hazardous location lighting and equipment, has released an Aevum Control Light and Equipment Series, a line of products that offer seamless, highly functional lighting system control. The included equipment is compatible with Modbus and Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) protocols, and designed for work with existing systems, allowing operators to integrate their luminaries with networks to manage, monitor, operate and automate their equipment.



The line of Aevum Control Lighting and Equipment includes Modbus and DALI protocols. The Mobus protocol uses the master/slave principle and is suitable for users who want to facilitate data transmission and commands. Larson’s IIOT solution combined with a network switch and standard web browser for setup replaces manual control cables for easy integration. Additionally, new devices can be brought into or out of the network simply with the use of a wireless link. Integration with Modbus is offered for explosion proof lights and fans, hazardous location fixtures, industrial lighting and fans, as well as explosion proof and industrial controls such as switches, motion sensors and photocells.

DALI, is ideal for use with light dimming, occupancy and other light controls, providing operators with a cost-effective, central hub control system, great for locations that already have networks in place. The central hub connects to existing lighting systems, facilitating two-way communication allowing users to initiate commands and configurations, as well as check on lamp and ballast statuses in real-time. DALI can be used with individual lamps or grouped fixtures. This is ideal for larger scale business that contain many lights. Operators can safely turn off all fixtures at once from the central hub, instead of manually deactivating them one by one, thus saving time and increasing productivity. This system is also beneficial for emergency lighting schedules. Like Mobus, DALI can be integrated with Larson’s line of explosion proof, hazardous location and industrial fixtures, as well as fans and controls.

Mobus and DALI can be used remotely with a standard web browser, tablet or smartphone, giving operators full control over integrated systems no matter where they are.

“Our line of Aevum Control Lighting and Equipment provides operators with seamless connectivity and control,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Mobus and DALI integration with these cutting-edge lighting systems enables total remote operation with easy adoption due to minimal programming.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: [email protected]