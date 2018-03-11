Larson Electronics LLC Releases C1D2 Explosion Proof UV Fluorescent Fixture

KEMP, Texas, March 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting, has released an ultraviolet fluorescent light that is explosion proof and approved for use in paint spray booths, UL1598A wet locations and Class I Divisions 1 & 2 and Class II Divisions 1 & 2 areas.



The HAL-24-3L-BMSW-BL-UVA from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof UV Fluorescent Fixture that provides ultraviolet illumination in Class I, Division 2 locations. This unit features three, 2' T8 UV fluorescent lamps, housed in a copper-free aluminum housing and protected by a glass lens.



The HAL-24-3L-BMSW-BL-UVA is a UL listed explosion proof fluorescent light fixture offered in UVA 400nm - 315nm, UVB 315nm - 280nm, or UVC 280nm - 100nm wavelength ranges. This fixture consists of three, two-foot lamps, T8 rated for hazardous locations where UV lamps are used for a variety of applications. This fixture combines a 150-degree beam with the effective production of UV light and explosion proof protection, to provide operators in hazardous locations with a reliable and durable UV lighting solution. This UV lamp is applicable for leak detection, paint spray booths, ink, coatings and adhesive curing, non-destructive testing and inspections.

The HAL-24-3L-BMSW-BL-UVA is constructed of powder coated copper-free aluminum alloy with a corrosion resistant heavy gauge aluminum lamp reflector. This fixture can operate on voltages ranging from 120V-277V and includes standard surface mount brackets that can be adjusted to change the angle of the light. The fixture itself allows 45 degrees of pivot from the 90-degree point. This outdoor, marine-type fixture boasts an expected lifespan of 15,000 hours and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 85°C.

“This fluorescent UV light is great for hazardous locations such as oil drilling rigs, chemical manufacturing and refineries, just to name a few,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This unit provides great transmission of UV light and with a choice of wavelengths, operators can choose exactly what they need for their application.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

