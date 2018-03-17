Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Colored LED Warning/Signal Light with Audible Horn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 09:16pm CET

KEMP, Texas, March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a waterproof LED signal light complete with audible horn and day/night motion sensor. This LED warning light is designed for indicating process statuses, or routing traffic in busy industrial settings such as refueling stations.

WAL-TL-1X12W-C-PA-DNMS LED Signal Light with Audible Horn
The WAL-TL-1X12W-C-PA-DNMS LED Signal Light with Audible Horn from Larson Electronics is approved for use in wet locations and marine environments and designed for routing traffic in industrial refueling stations and process status indication in manufacturing facilities. For automated operation, this LED signal light comes with a day/night motion sensor.


The WAL-TL-1X12W-C-PA-DNMS LED Signal Light with Audible Horn from Larson Electronics is an ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial, marine, and manufacturing facilities. The 12-watt LED indicator light comes in white, red, amber, blue or green and has a 50,000 hour operational life. Unlike traditional infrared sensors which can only detect light and heat, this light’s cutting-edge microwave sensors detect motion through wave reflection and are not affected by line of sight, so they have wider more accurate coverage. These sensors operate like a standard on/off light switch for easy operation. The integrated audible horn comes with 10 modes - selectable by a switch – including: continuous running sequence of eight sounds, conventional siren wail, rapid siren yelp, two-tone, ascending low to high whoop, descending high to low yeow, steady horn, slow intermittent horn beep, rapid intermittent horn stutter, and remote, which allows remote selection of horn, alternating two-tone, rapid siren yelp and manual siren wail.

The light housing is factory sealed within a waterproof aluminum chassis fixture with an aluminum omni-directional mounting plate for flat surface mounting and vertical adjust of the horn for optimum sound direction. The horn is constructed from durable heavy-duty aluminum and fiberglass. The entire assembly is waterproof/dustproof and NEMA 4X rated; finished in a gray powder coat for additional resistance to corrosion. This LED fixture is available 120V or 240V AC, or a 24V DC configuration for low voltage operation.

“Operators looking for a visual/audio notification system to use in industrial and marine applications will appreciate the WAL-TL-1X12W-C-PA-DNMS,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Multiple LED color options, various sound modes, and a day/night sensor makes this assembly an ideal indicator system for smooth and safe operations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31518227-20aa-43bf-8f4f-229fc0e93473

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38pNISSAN MOTOR : 2 killed, 3 injured in Sherman County crash Friday
AQ
10:38pSYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SGYP
AC
10:35pUBIQUITI NETWORKS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - UBNT
AC
10:24pGRUPO TELEVISA SAB : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - TV
AC
10:19pGUINNESS NIGERIA : Abuja's Iconic City Gate Goes Green to Celebrate Ireland- Nigeria Ties
AQ
10:16pWYNN RESORTS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Wynn Resorts Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - WYNN
AC
10:14pRAMSAY HEALTH CARE : WHO head praises Hadassah Medical Center
AQ
10:14pRIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Riot Blockchain, Inc. f/k/a Bioptix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RIOT
AC
10:10pNATION MEDIA : NMG chairman Kiboro asks govt to support varsities
AQ
10:10pOBALON THERAPEUTICS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - OBLN
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : U.S. Activist Takes On Europe -- WSJ
2WAL-MART STORES : Can Retailers Keep Paces With Shoppers?
3APPLE : Wall Street's tech love affair might end in tears
4VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE GROUP PLC : 3-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Secu..
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : cars unit invests to ramp up output to 3 million vehicles

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.