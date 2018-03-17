Larson Electronics LLC Releases Colored LED Warning/Signal Light with Audible Horn

KEMP, Texas, March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a waterproof LED signal light complete with audible horn and day/night motion sensor. This LED warning light is designed for indicating process statuses, or routing traffic in busy industrial settings such as refueling stations.



The WAL-TL-1X12W-C-PA-DNMS LED Signal Light with Audible Horn from Larson Electronics is an ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial, marine, and manufacturing facilities. The 12-watt LED indicator light comes in white, red, amber, blue or green and has a 50,000 hour operational life. Unlike traditional infrared sensors which can only detect light and heat, this light’s cutting-edge microwave sensors detect motion through wave reflection and are not affected by line of sight, so they have wider more accurate coverage. These sensors operate like a standard on/off light switch for easy operation. The integrated audible horn comes with 10 modes - selectable by a switch – including: continuous running sequence of eight sounds, conventional siren wail, rapid siren yelp, two-tone, ascending low to high whoop, descending high to low yeow, steady horn, slow intermittent horn beep, rapid intermittent horn stutter, and remote, which allows remote selection of horn, alternating two-tone, rapid siren yelp and manual siren wail.

The light housing is factory sealed within a waterproof aluminum chassis fixture with an aluminum omni-directional mounting plate for flat surface mounting and vertical adjust of the horn for optimum sound direction. The horn is constructed from durable heavy-duty aluminum and fiberglass. The entire assembly is waterproof/dustproof and NEMA 4X rated; finished in a gray powder coat for additional resistance to corrosion. This LED fixture is available 120V or 240V AC, or a 24V DC configuration for low voltage operation.

“Operators looking for a visual/audio notification system to use in industrial and marine applications will appreciate the WAL-TL-1X12W-C-PA-DNMS,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Multiple LED color options, various sound modes, and a day/night sensor makes this assembly an ideal indicator system for smooth and safe operations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

