Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Bug Eye Emergency LED Exit Fixture

KEMP, Texas, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released an explosion proof bug eye LED exit sign light fixture approved for use in C1D1/C2D1 locations. This high- voltage, self-testing fixture produces 99 lumens and operates for at least 90 minutes during a power outage, which maks his exit system ideal for use as emergency failsafe lighting in areas where explosion proof fixtures are required.



The EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-3L-347V produces 99 total fixture lumens while drawing only 3.3 total watts and will operate for at least 90 minutes in the event of a power failure or outage.



The EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-3L-347V explosion proof emergency self-testing LED fixture is NOT a factory sealed fixture. Operators will bring their own wiring to a junction box and complete their connects.



This single sided exit sign is an ideal emergency exit marking solution for hazardous locations where failsafe reliability is a must.



The EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-3L-347V is designed to be surface mounted to flat surfaces such as walls. The unions connecting the upper lamps to the lower indicator light enclosure and the exit sign allow for both horizontal and vertical adjustment.





The EXP-EMG-EXT-LE6-3L-347V from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof bug eye emergency LED exit sign that includes an exit sign with three lamps containing eight LEDs each. Each LED lamp produces 33 lumens of high-quality white light, drawing just 3.3 watts. The emergency exit sign includes a left or right light-up directional arrow, that indicates to personnel the direction of the nearest exit. This emergency exit unit features self-testing and a backup emergency battery which will run for at least 90 minutes after a power failure with the help of a 3.6 volt NiCad chargeable battery, for failsafe reliability.

This explosion proof emergency LED exit sign includes short circuit, brown-out and voltage surge protection, and includes a low-voltage disconnect that protects the battery from damage in the case that the battery’s terminal voltage falls too low. The indicator lights have both vertical and horizontal adjustment, allowing operators to angle the beams for ideal coverage specific to their location. The entire assembly is designed for surface mounting and constructed of powder coated die cast aluminum with unbreakable polycarbonate lenses that protect the LEDs. The fixture operates on 347V at 60Hz.

“This explosion proof bug eye is an extremely reliable failsafe emergency exit lighting fixture,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Combining an emergency backup battery with LED indicator lights and a directional exit sign, creates a totally multi-functional exit marking solution for hazardous locations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

