Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Device Box Instrument Enclosure

KEMP, Texas, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof device box instrument enclosure that allows operators to safely house compact equipment used in hazardous locations. This Class I, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups A, B, C, D, Class I, Zones 1 & 2, Groups IIB+H2, IIA, Class II, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups E, F, G and Class III Divisions 1 & 2 rated enclosure is listed for worldwide use.



The EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof Device Box Instrument Enclosure that houses compact instruments or devices used in hazardous locations, confined spaces and industrial facilities.





The EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof enclosure that provides instruments and devices protection against explosive hazards and ignitions, as well as dust, harsh weather and tampering. This device box is built from copper-free aluminum alloy with neoprene 0-rings to assure resistance to water in NEMA 4 and IP66 conditions.

A special “X” configured cast-in mounting pad is available for flexibility during application. This instrument enclosure comes with a 3/8" thick tempered glass lens cover and is rated NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C,D) and 9 (E,F,G). For maximum use of interior space, the EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL comes with offset feed-thru conduit openings. An internal ground screw is conveniently located away from the mounting components.

“This explosion proof instrument enclosure provides operators with ultimate equipment protection against harsh conditions, explosive hazards and ignitions, as well as rough treatment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The device box comes with multiple NEMA ratings and is Class one, two and three rated with all group ratings including Group B. This kind of protection is perfect for dangerous industrial environments.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

