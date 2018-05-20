Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Device Box Instrument Enclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof device box instrument enclosure that allows operators to safely house compact equipment used in hazardous locations. This Class I, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups A, B, C, D, Class I, Zones 1 & 2, Groups IIB+H2, IIA, Class II, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups E, F, G and Class III Divisions 1 & 2 rated enclosure is listed for worldwide use.

EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL Explosion Proof Device Box Instrument Enclosure
The EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof Device Box Instrument Enclosure that houses compact instruments or devices used in hazardous locations, confined spaces and industrial facilities.


The EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof enclosure that provides instruments and devices protection against explosive hazards and ignitions, as well as dust, harsh weather and tampering. This device box is built from copper-free aluminum alloy with neoprene 0-rings to assure resistance to water in NEMA 4 and IP66 conditions.

A special “X” configured cast-in mounting pad is available for flexibility during application. This instrument enclosure comes with a 3/8" thick tempered glass lens cover and is rated NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C,D) and 9 (E,F,G). For maximum use of interior space, the EPL-AED-1X-4IN-GL comes with offset feed-thru conduit openings. An internal ground screw is conveniently located away from the mounting components.

“This explosion proof instrument enclosure provides operators with ultimate equipment protection against harsh conditions, explosive hazards and ignitions, as well as rough treatment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The device box comes with multiple NEMA ratings and is Class one, two and three rated with all group ratings including Group B. This kind of protection is perfect for dangerous industrial environments.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f3e639-b1aa-424f-91dc-1353566217c2

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pSUNCORP : Insurers warned to ground freebie trips
AQ
12:56pSTARBUCKS : All welcome
AQ
12:55pVODAFONE : Sky partnership delivering for viewers, says CEO
AQ
12:54pFLETCHER BUILDING : to reveal plan for factory
AQ
12:54pRYMAN HEALTHCARE : Earnings up for Ryman as growth climbs
AQ
12:50pDTM LAUSITZRING : Audi quotes
PU
12:49pFIRST NATIONAL : Bank kicks off Nest 529 College Savings Plan
AQ
12:47pBOYD GAMING : Expect sports gambling in Indiana and Michigan and a 'growth opportunity' for casinos
AQ
12:45pBARNES & NOBLE : New Orleans book events May 20, 2018
AQ
12:45pDOLPHIN INTEGRATION : New Dual Port memory compilers in TSMC 40 nm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'
3Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
4COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
5FACEBOOK : The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.