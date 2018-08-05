Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Enclosure with Six ¾” Taps

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of an explosion proof enclosure, which supplies operators with housing for compact equipment within indoor and outdoor hazardous work sites where flammable vapors, gases or dusts may exist. This Class 1, Division 1, Class II, Division 2 accessory has six factory-tapped ¾” NPT hubs and six C1D1 rated cable glands.



Factory tapped with six NPT holes (six 3/4" NPT hubs), this explosion proof enclosure is ideal for indoor or outdoor applications where flammable vapors, gases, or dusts exist or stand the potential to exist.



The EPL-AEB-20.36.11-6X0.75S-6XCG explosion proof enclosure is made of cast aluminum, and is equipped with stainless steel hinge and bolts.



Six NPT hubs are factory tapped to allow conduit entry into the enclosure.



Mounting is provided by four ears, two per side of the enclosure.





The Larson Electronics EPL-AEB-20.36.11-6X0.75S-6XCG explosion proof enclosure provides operators a safe and secure location to house equipment in hazardous and flammable environments such as, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, paint spray booths, food manufacturing facilities, grain storage centers and more. This enclosure is Class I, Division 1, Class II, Division 1 rated. The unit minimizes any possibilities of electrical wiring and equipment becoming a source of ignition in flammable locations, where the wiring and equipment must be located within the hazardous area.

This explosion proof enclosure includes six factory-tapped ¾” NPT hubs allowing conduit entry on the southside of the unit, as well as six Class I Division 1 cable glands. The EPL-AEB-20.36.11-6X0.75S-6XCG is constructed of strong cast aluminum equipped with stainless steel hinge and bolts, with a watertight gasket that holds a NEMA 4X protection rating. This unit includes a cover and measures 20 inches long by 36 inches wide, and 11 inches in depth, ideal for compact equipment. This explosion proof enclosure is compatible with surface mount configurations provided by four ears and features a removeable back plate to easily mount equipment inside.

“This explosion proof enclosure is ideal for operators who must house wiring and electrical equipment within a hazardous environment,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The ATEX and Class rated enclosure prevents the equipment from catching fire in flammable sites.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

