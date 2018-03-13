Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Rechargeable Outdoor Security Camera

03/13/2018 | 04:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, releases a new explosion proof outdoor security camera for hazardous worksites. This 1080p HD camera features a 2 MP lens, 6x digital zoom and remote access capability – an ideal solution for indoor and outdoor security in flammable worksites and harsh environments.

EXPCMR-WIP-RPS-OZ-2MP-M Explosion Proof Outdoor Security Camera - Rechargeable
The EXPCMR-WIP-RPS-OZ-2MP-M from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof Outdoor Security Camera for flammable work sites, harsh environments and outdoor locations. This IP66-rated device is rechargeable and offers wireless video output and connection to other devices.


The EXPCMR-WIP-RPS-OZ-2MP-M security camera has a multitude of features including: cutting-edge chipset technology that facilitates superior quality image compression and video processing, 1080p HD images, Wi-Fi compliancy and a rechargeable 8.8aH lithium ion battery. This camera supports WEP Encryption, WPA Encryption and WPA2 Encryption security, as well as P2P and DDNS remote access. This explosion proof monitoring device is rechargeable with up to 8 hours of runtime per charge and operates at just 5 watts.

This security camera is powered by an 8.8aH lithium ion battery which powers the camera for up to 8 hours on a full charge. A standard 120-240V outlet charger is included to recharge the battery in non-hazardous locations. Mounting the EXPCMR-WIP-RPS-OZ-2MP-M is simple. The magnetic mounting system allows operators to position the camera instantly on any flat magnetic surface - no tools or additional accessories needed. This Class I Divisions 1 & 2, Class II Divisions 1 & 2, Class III Divisions 1 & 2 rated camera provides property and product security, while protecting operators with a safe and reliable explosion proof and weatherproof design.

“This explosion proof security camera is a lightweight, easy to manage monitoring system for forklifts, tank cleaning, reactor monitoring, even offshore rigs or just general commercial buildings,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s so simple to mount, performs exceptionally well in hazardous environments and has a crisp 1080p HD resolution for high quality photos and videos.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 903-498-3363
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6363caac-7117-45ec-8722-dbff5b83d9df

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
