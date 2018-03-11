Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Handheld Magnetic LED Flood Light with Adjustable Base

03/11/2018 | 08:31pm CET

KEMP, Texas, March 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, has released a new handheld LED flood light with a 100 lb. magnetic grip, adjustable tilting base, which offers high light output and a compact profile that produces a bright flood beam, ideal for military, law enforcement, commercial use and security and hunting applications.

HML-10-LED-FL Hand Magnetic LED Flood Light
The Larson Electronics HML-10-LED-FL Handheld flood light offers high light output and a compact profile combined with a durable handle and a 100 lbs grip magnetic base. This light runs on 12V DC and provides a highly durable and compact lighting solution that is ideal for military, law enforcement, commercial, security and hunting applications.


The HML-10-LED-FL handheld flood light from Larson Electronics uses Larson’s latest solid state 18-watt PAR36 LED bulbs with 50,000 hours of life expectancy, producing a wide flood beam of bright light. This flood light is very energy efficient drawing only 0.83 amps on a 12 volts DC electrical system. The HML-10-LED-FL is equipped with a 100lb magnetic base that holds tight in place on protective barriers and gun turrets on HUMVEEs. The durable flood light also features a reverse pistol grip handle constructed of impact-resistant plastic for beam positioning, which stays in place with tension style hinge brackets.

This handheld LED flood light includes a detachable 16-foot coil cord with a cigarette plug. A 2-pin weatherproof Deutsch connector easily and securely attaches and detaches the cord from the flood light. Additional cord options are available with this unit. This reliable outdoor flood light can be used with any vehicle or ATV with a cigarette plug and can be ordered in 12 volt or 24 volt configurations. The HML-10-LED-FL never produces temperatures above 75 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe for heavy use. This high-powered flood light is UV resistant, weatherproof and ruggedly constructed, making it an ideal unit for demanding environments, conditions and applications such as aggressive road and off-road military missions. The flood light is housed in aluminum with an unbreakable polycarbonate lens and is easily field serviceable.

“This flood light is super portable, easy to use and powerful,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s a very reliable and convenient flood light for military and law enforcement.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 903-498-3363
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ba29f7a-fccd-4fd2-a24b-a3925b60b222

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
