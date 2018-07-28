Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Area C1D2 LED Light Pivoting Fixture

KEMP, Texas, July 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting, has released a hazardous area LED light fixture approved for use in Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D locations, and is UL 1598A listed with a T4A temperature rating. This 2-foot-long, 2 lamp fixture operates on 120-277VAC producing 3,500 lumens at 28 watts, and is ideal for aircraft maintenance, oil drilling rigs, refineries and chemical manufacturing facilities.



The HAL-24-2L-LED-BMSW-BL fixture is a 2 foot long, 2 lamp, UL listed Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D hazardous area LED light.



Once the brackets are mounted to a surface (ceiling, floor or wall), the light fixture can be pivoted by loosening the that hold the bracket to the mounting peg. This fixture allows 45 degrees of pivot from the 90 degree point.



The 14 watt LED lamps produce more illumination than standard T8 bulbs, but draw only 3/4 of the current. The current generation of Larson Electronics LED T-series style bulbs produce 15% more light than standard T8 bulbs.



This fixture is multi-voltage capable (not multi-tap) and works on the following voltages: 120 Volt 60 HZ, 220 Volt 50 HZ, 240 Volt 60 HZ, 277 Volts 60 HZ. We also make a 12-24V DC version for low voltage applications.





The HAL-24-2L-LED-BMSW-BL is an explosion proof LED light fixture that includes two 14-watt lamps that produce a total of 3,500 lumens. This Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D hazardous area LED light that takes the reliability and efficiency of a fluorescent fixture and adds even longer lamp life and efficiency with high output LEDs. The ballast normally associated with fluorescent fixtures has been eliminated from this unit, which reduces overall weight, increases lamp life to an extreme 50,000 hours and helps this LED fixture maintain a T4A temperature rating.

The lamps are protected by a powder coated aluminum frame and shatter and heat resistant clear glass lens secured with four zinc coated steel draw latches. The HAL-24-2L-LED-BMSW-BL is multi-voltage capable and works on the following 120 Volt 60 HZ, 220 Volt 50 HZ, 240 Volt 60 HZ, 277 Volts 60 HZ. A 12-24V DC version for low voltage applications is also available. This light fixture is both U.S. and Canada U.L. approved and features a pivoting surface mount bracket allowing the fixture to pivot 45 degrees.

“This LED light is an excellent replacement for fluorescents in hazardous locations such as oil drilling rigs, chemical manufacturing and refineries, just to name a few,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The pivoting mount allows operators to direct the high intensity light where needed.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

