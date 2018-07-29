Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Tractor Light Package for Case IH MX215 Tractors

KEMP, Texas, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader of industrial lighting releases a tractor light package for the Case IH MX215 tractor that includes eight LED work lights, two in a spot configuration to replace rear roof lights, and six in a flood configuration to replace rear and front cab lights, and rear fender lights. This tractor lighting package produces a total of 23,800 lumens at just 360 watts and operates on 9-42V DC, providing tractor operators with a powerful LED lighting solution



The LLP-CIH-TR-MX215 LED Light Package is ideal for installation and use on a 2006-2007 Case IH MX215 Tractor. Each LEDEQ-3X3-CPR produces 2,975 lumens of high-intensity LED light output with low voltage and amp draw, a 50,000 hour rated service life and 9 to 42 volt compatibility.





The LLP-CIH-TR-MX215 is an LED light package designed to replace existing lights on the Case IH MX215 tractor. This lighting package includes eight Larson Electronics' LEDEQ-3X3-CPR work lights, two with a spot beam configuration to replace rear roof lights, four with a flood configuration to replace front and rear cab lights, and an additional two lights to replace rear fender lights. Each LED light produces 2,975 lumens of powerful white light with a 6000-6500K color temperature for a total of 23,800 lumens. The work lights each draw 45 watts and 2.8 amps for a system total of 360 watts, allowing operators to complete agricultural tasks during low light hours, without the high energy costs of traditional fixtures.

The LED lights in this tractor lighting package are CE, ROHS and E4 compliant, as well as IP67 certified, allowing the fixtures to withstand physical abuse, dust and water immersions up to 3.3 feet. The LED lamp housings are constructed of aluminum with unbreakable polycarbonate lenses for increased durability. The LED fixtures are mounted to the tractor using U-bracket style trunnion mounts, making it easy for operators to adjust and direct light.

"Here at Larson Electronics, we pride ourselves in making top-quality products for the agricultural industry," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "The Cree LED lamps in this tractor lighting upgrade package have high efficiency and log operational life. This saves on the cost of operation and saves on time spent replacing traditional fixtures with shorter lifespans.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

