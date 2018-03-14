Larson Electronics LLC Releases Magnetic Mount Explosion Proof Rechargeable LED Strobe Light

KEMP, Texas, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a powerful explosion proof strobe light that features 9 high-intensity LEDs and a rechargeable self-contained battery. This explosion proof LED beacon comes in red, blue, amber or white, and has a magnetic mounting system, making it a versatile lighting solution to combine with warning and notification systems in hazardous locations.



The Larson Electronics EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV is a powerful explosion proof LED strobe light that is rechargeable and suitable for installation in hazardous locations. This 8-watt features 9 high-intensity LEDs. Equipped with 30 flash patterns, the LED beacon is powered by an 8.8aH lithium-ion power cell and features a magnetic mounting system.





The EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV is an 8-watt rechargeable explosion proof LED strobe light with a magnetic mounting system. This lighting system contains an explosion proof LED lamp, housed in waterproof copper-free aluminum and factory sealed with baked epoxy powder. This extreme durability allows the LED beacon to survive in hazardous environments and withstand far more abuse than other regular filament-based beacons. The solid-state LED can be ordered in red, blue, amber or white, allowing operators to choose an appropriate color for their application.

This battery-powered explosion proof strobe light has a total of 30 flash patterns to choose from and is powered with an 8.8ah lithium ion rechargeable battery. When fully charged, this fixture runs on 11-30V DC for up to 8 hours, providing extended illumination for warning systems in industrial sites, oil and gas facilities, warehouses and more. The battery can easily be recharged with the included general-area outlet wall charger - available in 120V or 240V. The magnetic mount system on the EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV allows the beacon to be quickly mounted on metal wall or ceiling structures and removed without tools or additional accessories.

"The EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV is ideal for operators looking for a light source to use with their warning and notification systems," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "With a magnetic mount and rechargeable battery, this explosion proof LED strobe provides operators with reliable and convenient high-intensity light output."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

