Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Magnetic Mount Explosion Proof Rechargeable LED Strobe Light

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a powerful explosion proof strobe light that features 9 high-intensity LEDs and a rechargeable self-contained battery. This explosion proof LED beacon comes in red, blue, amber or white, and has a magnetic mounting system, making it a versatile lighting solution to combine with warning and notification systems in hazardous locations.

EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV 8W Rechargeable Explosion Proof LED Strobe Light
The Larson Electronics EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV is a powerful explosion proof LED strobe light that is rechargeable and suitable for installation in hazardous locations. This 8-watt features 9 high-intensity LEDs. Equipped with 30 flash patterns, the LED beacon is powered by an 8.8aH lithium-ion power cell and features a magnetic mounting system.


The EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV is an 8-watt rechargeable explosion proof LED strobe light with a magnetic mounting system. This lighting system contains an explosion proof LED lamp, housed in waterproof copper-free aluminum and factory sealed with baked epoxy powder. This extreme durability allows the LED beacon to survive in hazardous environments and withstand far more abuse than other regular filament-based beacons. The solid-state LED can be ordered in red, blue, amber or white, allowing operators to choose an appropriate color for their application.

This battery-powered explosion proof strobe light has a total of 30 flash patterns to choose from and is powered with an 8.8ah lithium ion rechargeable battery. When fully charged, this fixture runs on 11-30V DC for up to 8 hours, providing extended illumination for warning systems in industrial sites, oil and gas facilities, warehouses and more. The battery can easily be recharged with the included general-area outlet wall charger - available in 120V or 240V. The magnetic mount system on the EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV allows the beacon to be quickly mounted on metal wall or ceiling structures and removed without tools or additional accessories.

"The EPSLED-RPS-80-SVS-M-HV is ideal for operators looking for a light source to use with their warning and notification systems," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "With a magnetic mount and rechargeable battery, this explosion proof LED strobe provides operators with reliable and convenient high-intensity light output."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 903-498-3363
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6c6eb2e-b5c4-46cc-9c99-ecd6561ef5f3

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
11:10aTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
11:09aCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
11:08aCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
11:08aGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:08aU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
11:08aFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
11:07auniBank-ADB saga
AQ
11:07aGOLD FIELDS : Around 1,350 workers to be affected by Goldfields redundancy?
AQ
11:07aMTN : to list on GSE by June 2018 – MTN Group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.