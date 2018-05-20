Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Permanent Antenna Mount Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550

KEMP, Texas, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a permanent antenna mounting plate that allows operators to install up to four antennas on their 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks without drilling any holes. This antenna mounting plate is ideal for law enforcement and anyone else who needs to easily mount an antenna, and can support antenna arrays of up to 20 lbs.



The VMP-AM-V2-FSD-2017 from Larson Electronics is a permanent antenna mounting plate designed for 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks. The offers operators a sturdy and reliable platform to deploy permanent mount CB antennas, radio antennas and antennas from other equipment on the top of their truck for optimal performance. This mount is easy to install and requires absolutely no drilling to mount to the truck

Constructed of durable aluminum this antenna mounting plate is rugged and built to last in harsh outdoor conditions. A weatherproof seal ensures the installation is dry and secure and protects the body of the vehicle against scratches. Additionally, this mount features windload okay for highway speeds. The VMP-AM-V2-FSD-2017is installed via the third brake light on the back of the vehicle by simply removing the brake light, positioning the bracket and reinstalling the light through the bracket.

“This permanent antenna mounting plate gives law enforcement, DOT workers and other operators that ability to install up to four antennas on their vehicle without drilling holes,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This is a sturdy and reliable platform for fleet vehicles and utility workers to deploy CB antennas, radio antennas and more.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

