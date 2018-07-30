Larson Electronics LLC Releases Pole Top Mount Explosion Proof 4.0MP Network IP Camera with Low Light IR Array

KEMP, Texas, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just announced a new pole top mount explosion proof camera with a CMOS image sensor, which is operated remotely from a centralized control room, and provides live feed from inside tanks, reactors and other vessels, making it ideal for remote inspection in hazardous locations. This network camera features an 83° wide angle fixed lens and an integrated IR LED array providing low light and nighttime visibility up to 45 feet.



The EXPCMR-PT-IP-POE-4MP-IR Network Explosion Proof Camera from Larson Electronics is a remote inspection camera specifically designed for observation in hazardous locations.





The EXPCMR-PT-IP-POE-4MP-IR network explosion proof camera features a built-in 1/3” progressive scan CMOS image sensor, which delivers up to 4.0MP resolution at 20 fps. An IR LED array integrated into this network camera provides low light and nighttime visibility up to 45 feet, and a wide angle fixed lens covers large areas offering crisp clear imagery. This live remote inspection camera switches automatically from full color to IR mode when light falls below a certain level. The EXPCMR-PT-IP-POE-4MP-IR utilizes a variety of impressive technologies including: Advanced Infrared Technology, 120dB true Wide Dynamic Range, 3D Digital Noise Reduction, and a true day/night IR-Cut Filter Removal. These technologies help produce clear and crisp images perfect for inspections.

Camera power is delivered via a customer provided RJ45+ Ethernet cable using Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. This not only increases flexibility in deployment, but also provides time and cost savings as well. This 4K network camera is live-view capable without an NVR system, though an NVR is required for recording. It features three streams configurable for different frame rates and resolutions ­– one for recording, and two additional steams for live viewing and other resources.

Additionally, this remote inspection camera is extremely well-built to withstand demanding conditions in explosive environments. A certified copper-free aluminum body and an adjustable rear-mounted stainless-steel mounting bracket protect this network security camera from environmental abuse. To increase the reliability of this camera, a pressurized air nozzle has been added to continually blow dust and debris away from the lens and lessen the accumulation of particles.

“This network camera streamlines remote inspection saving both time and money,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The camera produces brilliantly crisp imagery and mounts directly inside tanks and vessels for real-time feed, so operators can remotely monitor on-going activity from outside the hazardous location.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

