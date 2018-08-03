Larson Electronics LLC Releases Waterproof LED Industrial Light Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in the industrial lighting, has released a low-profile industrial lighting solution suitable for use in outdoor environments that is IP65 waterproof. This LED light produces 1,530 lumens and operates on 120-277V AC, and includes an adjustable trunnion mounting bracket.



The Larson Electronics LEDBLT-18W-30K is a low profile industrial lighting solution approved for outdoor environments and IP65 waterproof for use in wet locations.



These industrial LED lights are equipped with 12" of SEOOW cable with flying leads. These light are universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz.



Mounting for this unit is provided by an included aluminum trunnion yoke that allows vertical adjustment of the light once installed. The mounting yoke is predrilled with thru-hole for easy and secure mounting to flat surfaces or pipe mounting.





The LEDBLT-18W-30K is an industrial LED light built for rugged use in wet outdoor locations that produces 1,530 lumens with a cool white 3000K temperature, drawing just 18 watts. The LED light is offered in a 25º spot beam for focused spotlight, and a 60º flood beam for a more diffused wide-angle beam. A cool white light output with a color temperature of 5000k and a color rendering index of 85 provides maximum illumination, making this light an ideal replacement for older incandescent and halogen lamps that are bulkier and less reliable.

The light housing is constructed with machined aluminum and is powder coated for increased resistance to corrosion. It is also IP65 rated, protecting the structure from the intrusion of oils or water, even when directly sprayed at the unit. Additionally, the Cree LED used in this fixture has an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. This light’s design is weather resistant, and suitable for indoor or outdoor applications, including wet conditions. An aluminum trunnion yoke mount is provided with the LEDBLT-18W-30K, that allows operators to vertically adjust the light once it’s installed. 12 inches of SEOOW cable with flying leads are included for safe electrical connections.

“This adjustable weatherproof LED light can essentially be mounted on any flat surface and is equipped with a Cree LED with high purity optics,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These features, among many others, make this light fixture incredibly flexible, durable and reliable for outdoor applications.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

