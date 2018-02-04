Larson Electronics Releases 750 Watt High Mast Stadium LED Flood Light

KEMP, Texas, Feb. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, longtime leading supplier of commercial and industrial grade lighting solutions, has announced the release of a new 750 watt high mast stadium LED flood light that delivers an intense 97,500 lumen output drawing just 6.5 amps at 120V AC. This outdoor industrial light is IP67 rated and is ideal for stadium lighting, high mast lighting and replacing metal halide lamps.



GAU-LTL-750W-LED 750 Watt High Intensity LED Light offering 97,500 lumens on 120/277V AC.





The Larson Electronics GAU-LTL-750W-LED provides operators with a powerful and energy efficient alternative to traditional, bulky, and high maintenance 1500 watt metal halide units. Sixty CREE LEDs and PMMA high purity optics allow this high bay fixture to provide an impressive 97,500 lumens of high quality light while only consuming 750 watts with a 6.25 amp draw. Each LED emits a 24° beam creating phenomenal far-reaching concentrated illumination over a large area, making this high mast light a perfect option for outdoor work areas. The GAU-LTL-750W-LED operates on standard 120-277V AC and boasts a lifespan of over 80,000 hours with 70% lumen retention.

The GAU-LTL-750W-LED high bay light fixture is IP67 waterproof, suitable for outdoor and humid industrial environments where high quality elevated lighting is required. The heavy duty design has unparalleled heat control and can withstand extreme environmental conditions including rapid temperature changes. The housing is formed of die cast aluminum and resistant to the ingress of dust, dirt and humidity. A trunnion style mounting bracket allows this high mast light to be attached to flat surfaces and tilted up to 160°.

“This stadium LED light is a great replacement for metal halides in settings that need a high light output over a large area,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit uses very little power to produce an exceptional lumen output, and can withstand the harsh conditions found in outdoor work environments. Great for construction sites and even sport complexes.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

Larson Electronics, LLC

[email protected]



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7650638b-11fc-4c66-8211-ee592991dd3e