Larson Electronics Releases Dual Remote Controlled Weatherproof LED Spotlight

03/10/2018 | 10:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, March 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting, has released a dual remote-controlled LED spotlight that consists of two 40 watt lamp heads mounted on an aluminum tripod, and features an inline transformer for common 120-27VAC operation. The tripod can be extended 3.5 to 10 feet, allowing operators to securely and quickly deploy the lights for a wide variety of applications.

WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 Portable Telescoping Light Tower - Dual Remote Control LED Spotlights
The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 Tripod Mounted Dual Remote Controlled LED Spotlight tripod consists of two 40 watt remote controlled LED spotlight heads mounted atop an aluminum tripod.


WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-12272 Portable Telescoping Light Tower - Dual Remote Control LED Spotlights
The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 Tripod Mounted Dual Remote Controlled LED Spotlight tripod consists of two 40 watt remote controlled LED spotlight heads mounted atop an aluminum tripod.


WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-12273 Portable Telescoping Light Tower - Dual Remote Control LED Spotlights
The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 Tripod Mounted Dual Remote Controlled LED Spotlight tripod consists of two 40 watt remote controlled LED spotlight heads mounted atop an aluminum tripod.


WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-12274 Portable Telescoping Light Tower - Dual Remote Control LED Spotlights
The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 Tripod Mounted Dual Remote Controlled LED Spotlight tripod consists of two 40 watt remote controlled LED spotlight heads mounted atop an aluminum tripod.


The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 portable tripod mounted dual remote-controlled LED spotlight produces a total of 6,000 lumens drawing just 80 watts. Each of the lamp heads can rotate 370 º and tilt up to 140 º, and can be synched to move simultaneously with one remote. Additionally, the lamps produce a 6 º beam or a 30 º beam, offering operators the choice of a tight spotlight with minimal light spillage, or wider flood illumination. Remote control functions include: increase and decrease of intensity, adjustment of beam angle, steady, strobe and SOS configurations, and 4 buttons for rotation and tilt.

This portable remote-control LED light is designed for demanding outdoor use. A corrosion resistant aluminum and thermoplastic housing makes this unit weatherproof, heat resistant, impact resistant and UV resistant, great for rugged use and abusive conditions. Both the LED lamps are magnetically mounted to the tripod, allowing users to easily remove them from the tower for transportation or stowing. This tripod mounted dual LED light is equipped with 25 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord, fitted with an industrial grade cord cap for easy connection to common wall outlets. This system operates with 120V AC, but can also be powered on 12V DC, making it ideal for vehicles, boats and ATVs.

“This remote controlled dual LED light is an all-around versatile unit,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “From the multi-faceted beam functionalities to the portability and durability, there are really no limits to how this light can be used.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 903-498-3363
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a24bf62f-ab08-48e3-a36c-abc35d0befbd

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22487aec-7cb6-4a24-b1e8-71d67910cfc0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd5e7ccb-706c-41f1-9f1c-33a7d93e628c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/132d8bd4-18c5-4307-af6b-d284807d317e

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
