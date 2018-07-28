Larson Electronics Releases Portable 500-Watt Halogen Work Light with Adjustable Tripod Mount

KEMP, Texas, July 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting, has released a tripod mounted, halogen work light that offers high intensity lighting for operators who need flexible illumination. This unit features a 40-inch tripod stand and a removeable light head for lower level lighting, and a 500-watt halogen bulb controlled by a sealed rocker switch that operates on 120V.



The WAL-TP.BS-500Q-120V from Larson Electronics is a 500-watt tripod mounted halogen work light that includes a tripod tower for general work area lighting, and a removeable halogen lamp head for lower level applications and more flexible light maneuvering. The tripod is adjustable and can fully extend up to 40 inches off the ground. This halogen light fixture is controlled by a sealed rocker switch, making operation very simple.

The tripod is constructed entirely of steel with a powder coat finish for extra durability, and the halogen lamp features a tempered glass and metal safety grill, protecting the bulb and glass from potential damage. The WAL-TP.BS-500Q-120V is equipped with 6 feet of SJTW 18/3 cable for safe electrical connection in industrial environments.

“This halogen work light is a great fixture for operators who need a really simple and flexible lighting solution,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The adjustable tripod is great for use with large and small footprint applications and offers easy mobility and storage with the removal of the lamp head.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

