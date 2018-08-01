Log in
Larson Electronics Unleashes 208Y/120V Portable Power Distribution Panel

08/01/2018 | 10:57am EDT

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, an establishment with expertise in industrial lighting products and portable power distribution stations for the industrial sector, announced the release of a dolly cart-mounted portable power distribution panel with receptacle outputs. This system offers compatibility with three-phase 480V AC and provides access to eight receptacles for temporary power distribution.

MGP-480D-500MB-8X460R7W-20C Front
The Larson Electronics MGP-480D-500MB-8X460R7W-20C temporary power distribution system makes 480V three phase available via a NEMA 3R 500-amp main circuit breaker panel.


MGP-480D-500MB-8X460R7W-20C Internal Panel
The panel and load center/distribution assembly is mounted to a powder coated steel, dolly cart style, frame resulting in an extremely stable, durable, and mobile power distribution platform.


The MGP-480D-500MB-8X460R7W-20C can be used to power equipment from various sources, such as generators and grid power. Operators may bring 480V AC input power using 20 feet of 500 AWG Type W cable into the NEMA 3R rated panel. The 500-amp main breaker panel contains eight, 60-amp 3-pole 480V AC breakers protecting eight, 480V AC 460R7W pin and sleeve receptacles. All outlets are protected by weatherproof covers.

The entire system is mounted on a slim, upright dolly cart for ease of transportation around the site. The cart is constructed of steel and powder coated for protection from outdoor elements. A center point lift allows the unit to be lifted using cable or chain hooks, and two run-flat rubber tires provide smoother mobility.

Applications for the 60-amp 208Y/120V portable power distribution panel includes the following: maintenance, plant turnarounds, MRO, repair work, remote facilities, extending electrical connections, emergency campsites, manufacturing sites, data centers and more. NEMA 4 and 4X units are available upon request.

For maximum compatibility, Larson Electronics can customize this power distribution station in house to accommodate the power requirements of projects. Examples of customization: voltage, phase (single or three), panel configuration, transformer size, wiring configuration, panel ratings, mounting and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3c9a8ac-4e94-47d8-8be9-d37ba88bc09a

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96ed16b0-a68e-47b7-8894-7eb9624d1d1c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
