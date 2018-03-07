Latest MVI Research Tests Eyewear Brands Among Wealthy Millennials

Ray-Ban Still the King but Other Brands also Strong with Young Luxury Consumers

Ray-Ban continues to be a strong brand in both sunglasses and prescription eyewear categories, among the USA’s growing wealthy Millennial consumer segment, according to a consumer research study conducted by MVI Marketing LLC (MVI) in February 2018.

Oakley, Gucci, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Nike are also favorites with respondents in this study.

“In this study we asked wealthy, younger, male and female consumers in the USA, to pick their brand favorites in both the sunglass and prescription eyewear categories,” stated Liz Chatelain, President of MVI.

Over 13% of respondents said they will pay $500 and higher for a pair of sunglasses and over 37% said they will pay $300 and higher for prescription eyewear.

“Although Warby Parker had a strong showing for retail channel preference,” continued Chatelain, “respondents ranked Major Retail Store as their number one choice to purchase prescription eyewear.”

This research study and report titled: Millennials Luxury Eyewear is among the first designed to capture a benchmark understanding of the brands achieving penetration with this emerging consumer segment that will drive purchasing power for the next 30 years.

MVI conducted this research online from 20-22 February 2018 with 996 male and female respondents, 25-40 years of age, $80,000 household income and higher.

Millennials Luxury Eyewear is the second research initiative for MVI’s recently launched LuxConsumer division, a new service assisting luxury brands to better understand and communicate with younger luxury consumers.

The full report is available at MVIMarketing.com.

