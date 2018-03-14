Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latin America Pay TV Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 - Mexico Overtook Brazil in 2016 to Become Latin Americas Largest Pay TV Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 03:44pm CET

The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts Report - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although the economic recession waned somewhat in 2017, the Latin American pay TV sector was still affected. According to the report, the number of pay TV subscribers was flat year-on-year.

Fewer than 5 million additional pay TV subscribers are expected between 2017 and 2023 bringing the total to almost 76 million. Pay TV penetration will not climb beyond the current 44% of TV households.

Given its continuing economic and social problems, Brazil lost 1 million pay TV subscribers between 2015 and 2017. Its peak year of 2014 will not be bettered until 2023.

Mexico recorded impressive growth in 2016, but its pay TV subscriber count fell in 2017. It will continue to decline until a slow recovery starts in 2020. The 2023 total will be just under the 2016 peak. However, it's not all bad news as Claro and Telefonica will enter Argentina and Mexico, although this is likely to involve OTT.

Mexico overtook Brazil in 2016 to become Latin America's largest pay TV market, despite Brazil having twice as many TV households as Mexico. Brazil has been losing subscribers since November 2014. However, Brazil will regain top slot in 2023 - just.

Pay TV revenues in Latin America [subscriptions and PPV] will grow by only 1.0% between 2017 and 2023 to $19.74 billion. Revenues will fall in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before a slow recovery begins.

Brazil ($7.01 billion in 2023) will remain the top country by pay TV revenues by some distance, followed by Mexico ($2.49 billion) and Argentina ($2.49 billion). Brazilian subscription rates are much higher than Mexican ones. Brazil's 2023 total will be lower than 2017 and the peak year of 2014.

Two operators dominate pay TV in Latin America. Claro/America Movil had 13.91 million pay TV subscribers (Down by 500,000 on the previous year) by end-2017 and DirecTV/Sky had 21.31 million. These two companies accounted for nearly half of the region's pay TV subs by end-2017.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects

2. Major pay TV operators, including market share for each

3. Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues

4. Country profiles for 20 territories

5. Detailed forecasts for 2010 to 2023 for 19 countries, including 74 operators

6. Prospects - Summary subscriber forecasts for 19 countries in a graphically appealing 41-page document

Companies Mentioned

  • América Móvil
  • Axtel
  • Cabletica
  • Cable Onda
  • CANTV
  • Claro
  • CNT
  • DirecTV
  • Dish
  • Entel
  • ETB
  • Intercable
  • Liberty
  • Megacable
  • Movistar
  • Sky
  • Supercanal
  • Telefonica
  • Televisa cable
  • Tigo
  • TotalPlay
  • UNE
  • VTR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5h35n/latin_america_pay?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pSYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC : SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SGYP
AC
04:12pGLOBAL DIGITAL BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORS MARKET 2018-2022 : Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Coupled with Geriatric Population Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:11pFORTUM OYJ : Competition watchdog reviews takeovers planned by Fortum Latvia energy company in Daugavpils
AQ
04:10pTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
04:10pFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
04:09pCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
04:08pCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
04:08pGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:08pU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
04:08pFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.