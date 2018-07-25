Log in
Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP Welcomes Brent R. Wadman as Partner

07/25/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

DENVER, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce Brent R. Wadman has joined the firm's Denver office as a partner in our Corporate Practice Group. Brent brings over 19 years of corporate legal experience with an emphasis in the natural resource industry. He has extensive expertise in corporate governance, securities law, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border equity and debt transactions, and corporate risk and crisis management.

Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP Welcomes Brent R. Wadman as Partner

Previously he was the Vice President of Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary for Stillwater Mining Company, responsible for the legal affairs of the Company and proper governance of the Board. He has served as Senior Counsel at Combat Support Associates, a U.S. defense contractor in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Deputy General Counsel at infoGroup Inc., a direct marketing company in Omaha, Nebraska, and as an attorney for Ameritrade, Inc, a securities broker in Omaha, Nebraska.

Brent has over 17 years of broad corporate legal experience in a variety of industries. He currently counsels public and private companies concerning corporate ethics and governance, SEC compliance, internal investigations, and Board functions.

About Messner Reeves LLP
Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service national business law firm, provides legal services from seven offices in Colorado, Nevada, California, New York, and Utah. Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to individual entrepreneurs. We have earned a distinguished reputation for offering effective legal counsel, quick response, and the highest level of professional integrity in the following areas of practice:  corporate transactions & securities, labor & employment, litigation- including commercial, insurance, constructions and professional liability, real estate, intellectual property, restaurant & hospitality, banking & financial services, art law, health law, trust & estates, transportation logistics, and private client and tax services. For more information, please visit www.messner.com.

 

www.messner.com (PRNewsfoto/Messner Reeves LLP)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-firm-messner-reeves-llp-welcomes-brent-r-wadman-as-partner-300686448.html

SOURCE Messner Reeves LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
