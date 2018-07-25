Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP Welcomes Brent R. Wadman as Partner

DENVER, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce Brent R. Wadman has joined the firm's Denver office as a partner in our Corporate Practice Group. Brent brings over 19 years of corporate legal experience with an emphasis in the natural resource industry. He has extensive expertise in corporate governance, securities law, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border equity and debt transactions, and corporate risk and crisis management.

Previously he was the Vice President of Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary for Stillwater Mining Company, responsible for the legal affairs of the Company and proper governance of the Board. He has served as Senior Counsel at Combat Support Associates, a U.S. defense contractor in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Deputy General Counsel at infoGroup Inc., a direct marketing company in Omaha, Nebraska, and as an attorney for Ameritrade, Inc, a securities broker in Omaha, Nebraska.

Brent has over 17 years of broad corporate legal experience in a variety of industries. He currently counsels public and private companies concerning corporate ethics and governance, SEC compliance, internal investigations, and Board functions.

