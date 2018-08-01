Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios and Matheson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMNY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2018, Helios and Matheson disclosed that a MoviePass service interruption occurred on July 26, 2018 because the Company was unable to make required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors. On this news, Helios and Matheson’s stock price fell more than 70%, to close at $2.00 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Helios and Matheson securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005321/en/