Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8 billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60, to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased LogMeIn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

