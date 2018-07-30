Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8 billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60, to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased LogMeIn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pSt. Paul's School Names Kathleen Giles as New Rector
PR
09:49pHARLEY DAVIDSON : With nimbler bikes, Harley sharpens Asia focus to revive growth
RE
09:49pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upstart Securitization Trust 2018-2
BU
09:48pAKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : AKER NOTICE: Pawar Law Reminds of Important August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - AKER
AC
09:48pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 30
DJ
09:48pQUALCOMM : Pomerantz Law Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QCOM
AC
09:47pHARLEY DAVIDSON : With nimbler bikes, Harley sharpens Asia focus to revive growth
RE
09:47pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Resolution adopted by the Board of Directors for the distribution of share premium
PU
09:47pAlexa Rostovksy Joins Talk Project, a Summer 2018 Peer-to-Peer Sexual Violence Prevention Program for Los Angeles High School Students
AC
09:47pROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT :, Liquid Telecom to Complete First Fibre Network From Cape to Cairo
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.