Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Investors

07/24/2018 | 12:04am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB) between March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Deutsche Bank investors have until August 6, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Deutsche Bank investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On May 31, 2018, Bloomberg reported that U.S. regulators added Deutsche Bank to a group of troubled lenders they monitor. The Company stated in response that it is overhauling the operations at issue. On this news, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell more than 4%, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Deutsche Bank, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
