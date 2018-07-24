Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB) between March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Deutsche Bank investors have until August 6, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 31, 2018, Bloomberg reported that U.S. regulators added Deutsche Bank to a group of troubled lenders they monitor. The Company stated in response that it is overhauling the operations at issue. On this news, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell more than 4%, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

