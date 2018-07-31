LeWiz Selected for DARPA Electronics Resurgence Initiative Team

Semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s Law in the past 50 years,
during which time tremendous amounts of gates have been made available
in a single chip. In today’s connected world, SoCs can contain processor
arrays with many integrated peripherals and complex analog functions.
SoCs are useful in many applications, from small IoT devices such as
sensors to vehicle electronics to large, complex computing systems such
as servers and storage systems in computing and entertainment data
centers. However, design technologies have not kept pace and developing
a highly integrated SoC still requires significant time, resources, and
expenses as well as painful debugging. Having a complete set of useful,
proven open source functions could reduce time and cost expenditures
exponentially.
LeWiz Communications produces proven, production deployed IP core
libraries and FPGA technologies for extreme reliability applications in
the financial, government, and entertainment sectors. Under the DARPA
Posh Open Source Hardware (POSH) program, which is a part of DARPA’s
Electronics Resurgence Initiative, LeWiz will spearhead the development
of a set of communication technologies. The goal is to make these
technologies available initially within a year’s time for network
applications in complete form with code, simulation benches, test
patterns, software, documentation and support.
Incomplete, poor quality code, or code without documentation and support
frustrates the users in the open source community. LeWiz seeks to
develop technologies that will address the technical requirements but
will also strive to make them easy to use and easy for the users to
migrate designs across different performance ranges. Its expected
technologies will benefit chip, software and test developers from the
design to the lab debugging and production cycle. Further, they will
support custom, semi-custom or FPGA-based SoCs – including Intel and
Xilinx FPGAs.
“We are very honored to be selected by DARPA - a prestigious advanced
research agency, and happy to be able to contribute to the advancement
of US national security and the technological world at large,” said
Chinh Le, LeWiz Communications’ CEO.
About LeWiz Communications, Inc.
LeWiz provides accelerated, high performance, production deployed IP
cores and FPGA products for network security/analysis, video streaming,
and TCP/UDP/IP acceleration used in video, financial, and computing
servers, storage and security systems. LeWiz’s products range from Gbps
to 100Gbps as standard or customizable products with acceleration,
unique function and performance advantages. For more information, please
visit http://www.lewiz.com
