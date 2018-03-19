Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leader in Mobile Associate Training Programs, Multimedia Plus, Unleashes the Power of Client Creativity with INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:47pm CET

Multimedia Plus (www.multimediaplus.com), creators of INCITE®, an app-based communications platform for the frontline to improve performance, and leader in mACP (mobile associate communications platform) is launching INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0 to bring the power of creativity and expanded publishing abilities into client’s hands.

The new release, unveiled at ShopTalk, offers expanded publishing abilities including click-to-learn activities such as full image click-to-learn, scrolling image click-to-learn and slideshow click-to-learn, surveys, ratings, and scrolling images. INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0 puts more creative abilities into publisher's hands in multiple languages and with the simplicity and ease of use of INCITE® PUBLISHER’s drag-and-drop interface.

“We have taken activities that used to require our programmers to manually code and put them directly into our clients hands. This offers retailers a true advantage in terms of speed for publishing time-sensitive information and a significant cost savings,” says David Harouche, CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus.

INCITE® provides sales associates with ongoing, day-to-day updates and offensive skill-building and brand strategies required in today’s fast-paced world of in-store retail. Key areas of communication include product knowledge, new up-selling and cross-selling opportunities, problem-solving techniques, professional and management development, the latest corporate announcements and other communications, as part of the programs delivered by MMP on behalf of clients. Consistent will all INCITE® communications, is the ability to view real-time metrics including the receipt of communications and progress of programs including question level detail from quizzes taken at the end of each module. INCITE® has surpassed the delivery of over 1 million programs and 5 million modules to associates in 22 countries.

ABOUT MULTIMEDIA PLUS

Multimedia Plus is transforming the way brands engage globally with app based communications for the frontline to improve performance. MMP’s proprietary technology platform, INCITE powered by QuizScore®, ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it counts – with customers. The company’s programs are being used by brands globally in 22 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pACUITY BRANDS, INC : Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform
AQ
01:17pGKN PLC : - Form 8 (DD) - GKN Plc
PR
01:17pHILLIARD LYONS : Unveils New Brand and Logo in West Virginia
BU
01:16pKIWA BIO TECH PRODUCTS : Tech To Enter the Traditional Chinese Medicine Market
AQ
01:16pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement
BU
01:16pWSI Industries Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results & Reinstates Dividend
GL
01:16pVERACYTE : Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery
BU
01:16pCHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC. : CNIT Receives the Fourth Contract for Guangxi Autonomous Region
AC
01:16pRecent Analysis Shows Iridium Communications, TPI Composites, First Internet, Destination Maternity, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and 8x8 Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
GL
01:14pRYANAIR : Scots airports will be in for the long haul after winning China route
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DANA INC : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.