Leader in Mobile Associate Training Programs, Multimedia Plus, Unleashes the Power of Client Creativity with INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0

Multimedia Plus (www.multimediaplus.com), creators of INCITE®, an app-based communications platform for the frontline to improve performance, and leader in mACP (mobile associate communications platform) is launching INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0 to bring the power of creativity and expanded publishing abilities into client’s hands.

The new release, unveiled at ShopTalk, offers expanded publishing abilities including click-to-learn activities such as full image click-to-learn, scrolling image click-to-learn and slideshow click-to-learn, surveys, ratings, and scrolling images. INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0 puts more creative abilities into publisher's hands in multiple languages and with the simplicity and ease of use of INCITE® PUBLISHER’s drag-and-drop interface.

“We have taken activities that used to require our programmers to manually code and put them directly into our clients hands. This offers retailers a true advantage in terms of speed for publishing time-sensitive information and a significant cost savings,” says David Harouche, CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus.

INCITE® provides sales associates with ongoing, day-to-day updates and offensive skill-building and brand strategies required in today’s fast-paced world of in-store retail. Key areas of communication include product knowledge, new up-selling and cross-selling opportunities, problem-solving techniques, professional and management development, the latest corporate announcements and other communications, as part of the programs delivered by MMP on behalf of clients. Consistent will all INCITE® communications, is the ability to view real-time metrics including the receipt of communications and progress of programs including question level detail from quizzes taken at the end of each module. INCITE® has surpassed the delivery of over 1 million programs and 5 million modules to associates in 22 countries.

ABOUT MULTIMEDIA PLUS

Multimedia Plus is transforming the way brands engage globally with app based communications for the frontline to improve performance. MMP’s proprietary technology platform, INCITE powered by QuizScore®, ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it counts – with customers. The company’s programs are being used by brands globally in 22 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005591/en/