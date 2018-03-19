Leader in Mobile Associate Training Programs, Multimedia Plus, Unleashes the Power of Client Creativity with INCITE® PUBLISHER 2.0

Multimedia Plus (www.multimediaplus.com),
creators of INCITE®, an app-based communications platform for
the frontline to improve performance, and leader in mACP (mobile
associate communications platform) is launching INCITE®
PUBLISHER 2.0 to bring the power of creativity and expanded
publishing abilities into client’s hands.
The new release, unveiled at ShopTalk, offers expanded publishing
abilities including click-to-learn activities such as full image
click-to-learn, scrolling image click-to-learn and slideshow
click-to-learn, surveys, ratings, and scrolling images. INCITE®
PUBLISHER 2.0 puts more creative abilities into publisher's hands in
multiple languages and with the simplicity and ease of use of INCITE®
PUBLISHER’s drag-and-drop interface.
“We have taken activities that used to require our programmers to
manually code and put them directly into our clients hands. This offers
retailers a true advantage in terms of speed for publishing
time-sensitive information and a significant cost savings,” says David
Harouche, CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus.
INCITE® provides sales associates with ongoing, day-to-day
updates and offensive skill-building and brand strategies required in
today’s fast-paced world of in-store retail. Key areas of communication
include product knowledge, new up-selling and cross-selling
opportunities, problem-solving techniques, professional and management
development, the latest corporate announcements and other
communications, as part of the programs delivered by MMP on behalf of
clients. Consistent will all INCITE® communications, is the
ability to view real-time metrics including the receipt of
communications and progress of programs including question level detail
from quizzes taken at the end of each module. INCITE® has
surpassed the delivery of over 1 million programs and 5 million modules
to associates in 22 countries.
ABOUT MULTIMEDIA PLUS
Multimedia Plus is transforming the way brands engage globally with app
based communications for the frontline to improve performance. MMP’s
proprietary technology platform, INCITE powered by QuizScore®,
ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it
counts – with customers. The company’s programs are being used by brands
globally in 22 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005591/en/