Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Issues Statement about Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or the "Company")
(OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform announced that it
has been requested by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to comment on a recent
promotional activity regarding its common stock, which is quoted on OTC
Markets. In February 2018, the Company entered into an investor
relations agreement, with MIDAM Ventures, LLC, (“Midam”) which runs
until October 2018 which provides for services to the Company including
investor relations, business consulting services, search engine
optimization (SEO), and assisting to increase web traffic growth and
presence.
On May 17, 2018, OTC Markets informed the Company that it had received
copies of a promotional newsletter and an email promoting the Company.
The Company is unaware of any effect on the trading activity of the
Company’s common stock since the Company’s common stock traded with
similar or greater volume and at higher prices prior to the retention of
Midam in February 2018 or the distribution of the newsletter. For
example, on February 2, 2018, the date Midam was engaged, the common
stock was trading at approximately $2.04. Moreover, the Company has
previously issued several press releases and has filed SEC reports
containing information regarding the Company's business, opportunities,
business plans, and recent securities offerings necessary to effect the
business plan.
The Company's recent press releases have reported on and provided
disclosure of legitimate and ongoing corporate activity only and are not
part of any promotional activities or campaign.
After inquiry, the Company states definitively that its officers,
directors and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholders
(i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), of
which there are only three, have not, sold or purchased the Company's
securities within the past 90 days on the open market. The promotional
material primarily consisted of previously disclosed and available
information. After a review of the material, the statements contained
therein are neither materially false nor misleading.
In February 2018, the Company engaged Midam, which is the owner of the
marijuanastocks.com website for market awareness. The Company engaged
Midam in February 2018 for cash in the amount of $100,000 and 77,000
shares of common stock. The Company re-engaged Midam in April 2018 for
an additional 6 months for the same services for $125,000 in cash. The
newsletter states that the Company paid “up to $475,000 (CASH),”
However, the Company did not pay $450,000 in cash to Midam, only the
$225,000 cash fee.
In December 2017, the Company engaged and continues to engage TraDigital
Marketing Group, Inc., a strategic advisory, investor and public
relations firm to assist the Company in social and digital media
strategies and to evaluate digital coin and token usage. Other than
these consultants, the Company has engaged no third parties to provide
marketing services, provide investor relations services, public
relations services, or other related services.
Additionally, while the Company has sold securities at a discount to
market, such offerings are completely unrelated to Midam or any other
party.
About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.:
Leafbuyer.com
is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and
information. Leafbuyer works alongside cannabis businesses to showcase
their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. The
company’s online network reaches millions of marijuana consumers
monthly. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of LA Weekly,
Voice Media Group and Dope Media.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not
guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the
actual results, performance or achievements of Leafbuyer Technologies,
Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or
revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the
reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in
these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes
available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from
the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a
variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as
"Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or
included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement.
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or developments, except as required by securities laws.
Learn more at leafbuyer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006122/en/