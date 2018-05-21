Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. : Issues Statement about Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform announced that it has been requested by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to comment on a recent promotional activity regarding its common stock, which is quoted on OTC Markets. In February 2018, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement, with MIDAM Ventures, LLC, (“Midam”) which runs until October 2018 which provides for services to the Company including investor relations, business consulting services, search engine optimization (SEO), and assisting to increase web traffic growth and presence.

On May 17, 2018, OTC Markets informed the Company that it had received copies of a promotional newsletter and an email promoting the Company.

The Company is unaware of any effect on the trading activity of the Company’s common stock since the Company’s common stock traded with similar or greater volume and at higher prices prior to the retention of Midam in February 2018 or the distribution of the newsletter. For example, on February 2, 2018, the date Midam was engaged, the common stock was trading at approximately $2.04. Moreover, the Company has previously issued several press releases and has filed SEC reports containing information regarding the Company's business, opportunities, business plans, and recent securities offerings necessary to effect the business plan.

The Company's recent press releases have reported on and provided disclosure of legitimate and ongoing corporate activity only and are not part of any promotional activities or campaign.

After inquiry, the Company states definitively that its officers, directors and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), of which there are only three, have not, sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days on the open market. The promotional material primarily consisted of previously disclosed and available information. After a review of the material, the statements contained therein are neither materially false nor misleading.

In February 2018, the Company engaged Midam, which is the owner of the marijuanastocks.com website for market awareness. The Company engaged Midam in February 2018 for cash in the amount of $100,000 and 77,000 shares of common stock. The Company re-engaged Midam in April 2018 for an additional 6 months for the same services for $125,000 in cash. The newsletter states that the Company paid “up to $475,000 (CASH),” However, the Company did not pay $450,000 in cash to Midam, only the $225,000 cash fee.

In December 2017, the Company engaged and continues to engage TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc., a strategic advisory, investor and public relations firm to assist the Company in social and digital media strategies and to evaluate digital coin and token usage. Other than these consultants, the Company has engaged no third parties to provide marketing services, provide investor relations services, public relations services, or other related services.

Additionally, while the Company has sold securities at a discount to market, such offerings are completely unrelated to Midam or any other party.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.:

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside cannabis businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. The company’s online network reaches millions of marijuana consumers monthly. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of LA Weekly, Voice Media Group and Dope Media.

