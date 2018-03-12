LeaseQuery : Names Ernst & Young Alum Amanda Payne Newest Lease Accounting Manager

LeaseQuery,
an industry leader in lease
accounting software, announced today that Amanda Payne has joined
the team as their newest lease accounting manager. She
joins the team on the heels of a record-braking year of growth for
LeaseQuery.
Amanda will serve as a technical lease accounting manager. She will
advise clients on the nuances of the current lease accounting standards
(Topic 840) and assist clients with their transition to the new lease
accounting standards (Topic 842 and IFRS 16).
“Amanda’s accounting knowledge and experience make her a valuable
asset to our company,” LeaseQuery CEO George Azih said in a statement.
“LeaseQuery places enormous value in hiring accountants and experts on
Topic 840, Topic 842 and IFRS 16,” Azih continued. “Because our
accountants focus solely on lease accounting, they gain a vast amount of
knowledge in little time. We welcome Amanda to the team and look forward
to the continued growth she undoubtedly will bring.”
Amanda earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of
Alabama, followed by a master’s degree in accounting from Troy
University. She began her career at Ernst & Young, LLP. (EY) in
assurance services providing accounting expertise primarily in
manufacturing and telecommunications. While at EY she was responsible
for planning and performing audit procedures, coordinating team
objectives, and collecting and organizing ongoing support from client
management. Additionally, Amanda oversaw leading and presenting to
client management and assurance teams in the Americas, India, and Egypt.
She provided clients with both holistic and specific accounting
knowledge and brings same high-level skillset to LeaseQuery.
LeaseQuery is eager to see Amanda’s efforts providing second-to-none
lease accounting expertise to its clients.
About LeaseQuery
LeaseQuery is the first purpose-built lease accounting software built by
Accountants for Accountants. LeaseQuery helps organizations across all
verticals transition too and report compliantly under the Financial
Accounting Standards Board (FASB) newly issued standard topic 842 and
the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) newly issued
standard under IFRS 16. By providing Lease Accountants in addition to
their software solution, LeaseQuery ensures their clients transition to
these new standards goes as smooth as possible. For more information
about LeaseQuery, visit https://leasequery.com or
call at 1-800-880-7270.
