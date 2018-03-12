LeaseQuery : Names Ernst & Young Alum Amanda Payne Newest Lease Accounting Manager

LeaseQuery, an industry leader in lease accounting software, announced today that Amanda Payne has joined the team as their newest lease accounting manager. She joins the team on the heels of a record-braking year of growth for LeaseQuery.

Amanda will serve as a technical lease accounting manager. She will advise clients on the nuances of the current lease accounting standards (Topic 840) and assist clients with their transition to the new lease accounting standards (Topic 842 and IFRS 16).

“Amanda’s accounting knowledge and experience make her a valuable asset to our company,” LeaseQuery CEO George Azih said in a statement. “LeaseQuery places enormous value in hiring accountants and experts on Topic 840, Topic 842 and IFRS 16,” Azih continued. “Because our accountants focus solely on lease accounting, they gain a vast amount of knowledge in little time. We welcome Amanda to the team and look forward to the continued growth she undoubtedly will bring.”

Amanda earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama, followed by a master’s degree in accounting from Troy University. She began her career at Ernst & Young, LLP. (EY) in assurance services providing accounting expertise primarily in manufacturing and telecommunications. While at EY she was responsible for planning and performing audit procedures, coordinating team objectives, and collecting and organizing ongoing support from client management. Additionally, Amanda oversaw leading and presenting to client management and assurance teams in the Americas, India, and Egypt. She provided clients with both holistic and specific accounting knowledge and brings same high-level skillset to LeaseQuery.

LeaseQuery is eager to see Amanda’s efforts providing second-to-none lease accounting expertise to its clients.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery is the first purpose-built lease accounting software built by Accountants for Accountants. LeaseQuery helps organizations across all verticals transition too and report compliantly under the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) newly issued standard topic 842 and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) newly issued standard under IFRS 16. By providing Lease Accountants in addition to their software solution, LeaseQuery ensures their clients transition to these new standards goes as smooth as possible. For more information about LeaseQuery, visit https://leasequery.com or call at 1-800-880-7270.

