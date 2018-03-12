Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LeaseQuery : Names Ernst & Young Alum Amanda Payne Newest Lease Accounting Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:08pm CET

LeaseQuery, an industry leader in lease accounting software, announced today that Amanda Payne has joined the team as their newest lease accounting manager. She joins the team on the heels of a record-braking year of growth for LeaseQuery.

Amanda will serve as a technical lease accounting manager. She will advise clients on the nuances of the current lease accounting standards (Topic 840) and assist clients with their transition to the new lease accounting standards (Topic 842 and IFRS 16).

“Amanda’s accounting knowledge and experience make her a valuable asset to our company,” LeaseQuery CEO George Azih said in a statement. “LeaseQuery places enormous value in hiring accountants and experts on Topic 840, Topic 842 and IFRS 16,” Azih continued. “Because our accountants focus solely on lease accounting, they gain a vast amount of knowledge in little time. We welcome Amanda to the team and look forward to the continued growth she undoubtedly will bring.

Amanda earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama, followed by a master’s degree in accounting from Troy University. She began her career at Ernst & Young, LLP. (EY) in assurance services providing accounting expertise primarily in manufacturing and telecommunications. While at EY she was responsible for planning and performing audit procedures, coordinating team objectives, and collecting and organizing ongoing support from client management. Additionally, Amanda oversaw leading and presenting to client management and assurance teams in the Americas, India, and Egypt. She provided clients with both holistic and specific accounting knowledge and brings same high-level skillset to LeaseQuery.

LeaseQuery is eager to see Amanda’s efforts providing second-to-none lease accounting expertise to its clients.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery is the first purpose-built lease accounting software built by Accountants for Accountants. LeaseQuery helps organizations across all verticals transition too and report compliantly under the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) newly issued standard topic 842 and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) newly issued standard under IFRS 16. By providing Lease Accountants in addition to their software solution, LeaseQuery ensures their clients transition to these new standards goes as smooth as possible. For more information about LeaseQuery, visit https://leasequery.com or call at 1-800-880-7270.

Additional Resources:


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pSURGERY PARTNERS : Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
02:30pGOLDMAN SACHS : President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire
DJ
02:30pMEMS FOR MOBILE DEVICES : Global Market Report 2017-2021 - Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:28pGOLDMAN SACHS : president Schwartz to retire
RE
02:28pGLOBAL ENHANCED FIRE DETECTION AND SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018- UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : 99strategy added a depth and professional market survey report on "Global Enhanced Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2018" to its huge collection.
AQ
02:28pSMART EYE : Kaspersky Lab Discovers Severe Flaws That Could Transform Smart Cameras into Surveillance Tool
BU
02:28pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : to Offer Preferred Shares
BU
02:26pAMTECH : SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer
PR
02:26pAUDIOCODES ISRAEL : Adds Support for Microsoft Teams
PR
02:26pAccelerating Energy Megatrends Align With Superconductor Technologies Recent Progress on Next Generation Machines
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
3E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
4SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan
5WTI : German Energy Titans in Deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.