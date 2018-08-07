Leather Chemicals: 2018-2023 Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast - China to Lead the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Leather Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, End User, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leather chemicals market is expected to register a robust growth rate between 2018 and 2023. The market is driven by its increasing demand from the automotive industry, owing to its increasing usage in automotive upholstery.

Automotive is one of the major sectors, where demand for leather chemicals has been on the rise. This is particularly due to their requirement in the seat covers of vehicles, these chemicals are used to stabilize the raw hide and prevent further decay and foul odor. The increasing demand for automotive vehicles from the Asia-Pacific region has significantly contributed to the growing demand for coating agents from the automotive industries in the region. With the growing demand, the increased production of automotive vehicles is driving the market in the near future.

Key Highlights

Footwear is One of the Largest End-Users

China to Lead the Leather Chemicals Market

Notable Developments in the Market

September 2017: The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company successfully completed their planned USD 130 billion merger to form DowDuPont.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation & Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

BASF SE (Stahl Holdings B.V.)

Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd

Bayer AG

Chemtan Company

Clariant

DyStar

Elementis PLC

Indofil Industries Ltd.

Lanxess

Lawrence International

Schill Seilacher GmbH Co.

Stahl International BV

TASA Group International

TEXAPEL

Zschimmer Schwarz Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d992sb/leather?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005819/en/