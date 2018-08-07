Leather Chemicals: 2018-2023 Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast - China to Lead the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Leather Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, End User, and
Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leather chemicals market is expected to register a robust growth
rate between 2018 and 2023. The market is driven by its increasing
demand from the automotive industry, owing to its increasing usage in
automotive upholstery.
Automotive is one of the major sectors, where demand for leather
chemicals has been on the rise. This is particularly due to their
requirement in the seat covers of vehicles, these chemicals are used to
stabilize the raw hide and prevent further decay and foul odor. The
increasing demand for automotive vehicles from the Asia-Pacific region
has significantly contributed to the growing demand for coating agents
from the automotive industries in the region. With the growing demand,
the increased production of automotive vehicles is driving the market in
the near future.
Key Highlights
-
Footwear is One of the Largest End-Users
-
China to Lead the Leather Chemicals Market
Notable Developments in the Market
-
September 2017: The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours
and Company successfully completed their planned USD 130 billion
merger to form DowDuPont.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation & Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis
7. Future of the Market
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
-
BASF SE (Stahl Holdings B.V.)
-
Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd
-
Bayer AG
-
Chemtan Company
-
Clariant
-
DyStar
-
Elementis PLC
-
Indofil Industries Ltd.
-
Lanxess
-
Lawrence International
-
Schill Seilacher GmbH Co.
-
Stahl International BV
-
TASA Group International
-
TEXAPEL
-
Zschimmer Schwarz Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d992sb/leather?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005819/en/