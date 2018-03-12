Lebanese Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Lebanese Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Lebanese Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Lebanon.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the Scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Lebanon.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the Scope of non-admitted insurance in Lebanon.

Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights:

The Lebanese insurance industry is regulated by the Insurance Control Commission, under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The Lebanese insurance industry allows foreign direct investment.

The life and general insurance businesses in Lebanon are regulated by the provisions of the Insurance Law, amended in 2002.

The motor third-party liability insurance, work injury fund, and Universal Healthcare fund are mandatory in Lebanon.

Non-admitted insurers and intermediaries are not permitted in the Lebanese insurance industry.

