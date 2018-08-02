Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on Leber’s
hereditary optic neuropathy. The report includes a detailed
analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the
defined data collection period to treat Leber’s hereditary optic
neuropathy.
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market.
Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy: Market
overview
Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is the most common
mitochondrially inherited disease, which is associated with
mitochondrial base pair mutations. The base pairs of mitochondria, which
get affected due to LHON are G11778A (guanine to adenine at position
1778), T14484C (tyrosine to cytosine at position 14484), and G3460A
(guanine to adenine at position 3460). The occurrence of mutations in
these pairs affects respiratory chain complex I genes, mitochondrial
genes ND1, ND4, and ND6, and others. In individuals suffering from this
disease, the vision gets impacted due to degeneration of retinal
ganglion cells and their axons, which leads to an acute or subacute loss
of central vision of both eyes. The disease mainly impacts the central
vision, thus causing a problem in reading, writing, and recognizing
whereas peripheral vision remains unimpacted.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “LHON is
one of the most common optic neuropathies found in young adult males.
According to the US National Library of Medicines, the prevalence of
LHON in most populations is unknown. It affects 1 in 30,000-50,000
people in Northeast England and Finland.”
Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy:
Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA
(ophthalmic, intravenous, intravitreal, and oral), therapeutic modality
(small molecule, gene therapy, and peptide), targets (cardiolipin, NADH
dehydrogenase subunit 4, and peroxiredoxin enzyme), geographical
segmentation (US, UK, France, and Italy) and recruitment status (active,
not recruiting, completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Based on therapeutic modality, around 60% of the molecules that are
being investigated for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy are small molecule.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
