LegalShield : Honors 5 Top Northeast Law Firms for Excellent Service and Performance

Legal Services Company Recognizes Outstanding Attorneys and Law Firms Across the Northeast

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, is holding its annual We Are LegalShield Convention this week at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. At this year’s event, LegalShield’s experienced, new and aspiring Independent Sales Associates from all 50 states and Canada have come together to engage with motivating speakers, get specialized professional development training and benefit from rare networking opportunities.

LegalShield has a network of dedicated provider law firms that employ over 1,000 attorneys with an average of 22 years experience. In 2017 alone, providers received 1,833,905 requests for services, thus saving or recovering for LegalShield members approximately $33 million.

Today, Keri Norris, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Compliance and Chief Legal Officer, and Lori Owens, Senior Director Provider Services, honored law firms and attorneys with awards for superior performance and customer service. LegalShield and its provider law firms have the industry’s highest standard of service and satisfaction as the only legal services provider that holds its firms and attorneys directly accountable through member surveys, ratings and feedback. After every interaction with a LegalShield lawyer, members are asked to rate their experience, which generates a Net Promoter Score (NPS). The average NPS for LegalShield is 56, putting the company on par with brands like Samsung, TurboTax and Apple iPad/iPhone.

“Dedicated and client-focused law firms are the bedrock to our mission of providing affordable and equal access to legal services for all,” said Bell. “With over 1,000 provider attorneys in 50 states and four Canadian provinces, LegalShield is able to provide legal protection to 1,751,456 members, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year when a member's rights, freedoms or liberties are threatened.”

This year’s recipients from the Northeast are listed below.

Administrator of the Year, Culmination Indigo: This category recognizes an outstanding administrator who oversees all the front-line staff and works very closely with the supervising attorney, managing attorney and LegalShield’s Provider Services to monitor and ensure the timely completion of each and every intake and member. The recipient portrays the utmost professional and quality service. Helene Adams, Mattleman, Weinroth & Miller, P.C. (DE/NJ)

Individual Member’s Choice, Culmination Indigo: This category honors an individual attorney from the provider law firm who holds the highest NPS score ration to the number of surveys received. Tracy Norris, Willinger, Willinger and Bucci, P.C. (CT) Dominique Church, Mattleman, Weinroth & Miller, P.C. (DE) Kevin Kleister, Friedman, Framme & Thrush, P.A. (MA) Katrina Baldwin, Friedman, Framme & Thrush, P.A. (MD/DC) John Glynn, Friedman, Framme & Thrush, P.A. (NH/VT) Dana Katz, Mattleman, Weinroth & Miller, P.C. (NJ) Karen Podell, Feldman, Kramer & Monaco P.C. (NY) T. Andrew Swain, Welch, Gold, Siegel & Fiffik, P.C. (PA) Edward McCormick, Friedman, Framme & Thrush, P.A. (RI)



About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards and protection against identity theft for individuals, families and small businesses. The 45-year-old company has more than 1,751,000 members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity.

For more information, call press and corporate relations at 580-436-1234.

